Rhythm Room Playlist 08/18/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: August 19th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     more scorcher     Coyabalites     03:22     "Unhinged"
2     Piece of Clay [#]     Marvin Gaye     05:12     The Master 61-84 CD3
3     Heaven     The Rascals     03:25     The Complete Singles A's & B's (2017 Rhino-Real Gone) CD2
4     Feel Like Jumping     Marcia Griffiths     03:36     Studio One Rockers
5     do you believe in magic     chambers brothers     02:47     unbonded
6     I'm Grown     Wallace Johnson     02:20     Get Low Down!: The Soul of New Orleans, '65-'67, Disc 2
7     I'll Come Running Back     Eddie Hinton     04:32     Letters From Mississippi
8     I Dont Do Windows     George Jackson     02:24     In Muscle Shoals GVCD 3003
9     Feet Start Walking     Doris Duke     02:30     I'm A Loser
10     lay an oz on me baby     the latin blues band feat. luis aviles     03:30     yo! hot latin funk from el barrio
11     Whose Cadillac Is That?     War     05:00     The Best Of War
12     Help Yourself     The Undisputed Truth     03:16     Down To Earth
13     LIVING_IN_HARMONY     Diamond_Street_Rhythm_Machine     04:22     Advance single
14     Sticking to My Guns     PJ Morton     03:42     Gumbo
15     There's a Riot Going On     Monophonics     03:55     In Your Brain
16     Money I$ King     Lee Fields & The Expressions     03:19     My World
17     My Place     Soopasoul     05:23     Twin Stix
18     Turn Your Lights Down Low     Rebel Tumbao     04:49     Rebel Tumbao
19     Time Will Come (Feat. Rankin..     Saritah     04:13     Ancient Forward
20     Ketan     Blay Ambolley     05:58     Ketan
21     Get It How You Live     The Hot 8 Brass Band     06:40     On the Spot
22     Lazalypso     Ondatropica     03:34     
23     Go-Go in the Sunshine     AM-FM     05:10     Straight Outta Washington D.C. (The Go Go Party)
24     Funky Broadway Parts 1 & 2     Dyke & The Blazers     05:30     We Got More Soul: Phoenix 1967-1968 CD1
25     Midnight At The Oasis     Pleasure     03:28     Dust Yourself Off
26     Radio Friendly     Funkadelic     06:17     first ya gotta SHAKE THE GATE
27     Write a Letter     DeRobert & The Half-Truths     03:45     I'm Tryin'
28     Hot Pants, Parts 1 & 2     James Brown     06:56     Make It Funky: The Big Payback (1971-1975) - CD1
29     They Crowned an Idiot King     Swamp Dogg     03:56     Resurrection

