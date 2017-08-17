5 things to know for 8/18 - 8/24

1. Siberia hosts NOLA Ameripolitan Fest this Saturday starting at 4pm. Local and national musicians come together to celebrate the genre of Ameripolitan music, an incorporation of honky tonk, rockabilly, and western swing. New Orleans' musicians include Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue, Ron Hotstream & the Mid-City Drifters, and Johnny Dilks.

2. The Krewe of O.A.K. throws their annual uptown Mid Summer Mardi Gras parade early this year to celebrate the solar eclipse Saturday. Dance groups Tap Dat, the Muff-A-Lottas and The Organ Grinders as well as a group from the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus will return this year to march in the Mid-Summer Mardi Gras parade. DJ Soul Sister will play from 10 p.m. to midnight. The Maple Leaf Bar will be closed for a private event.