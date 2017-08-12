Rhythm Room Playlist 08/11/17

1 Mack The Knife Bobby Emmons 02:13 Name Of The Game:Hi Records

2 Sweet Bird Of Youth Wayne Davis 05:33 A View From Another Place

3 Time is winding up Dorothy Norwood 03:08 SuperFunk's Mission Impossible

4 It's Growing Margie Joseph 03:21 Atlantic Unearthed: Soul Sisters

5 Too Busy Thinking About My Baby Jimmy Ruffin 02:46 The Ultimate Motown Collection

6 Doctor Love Power Ann Peebles 03:09 Name Of The Game:Hi Records

7 Struttin' On Sunday (1970's recordings) Aaron Neville 03:44 For The Good Times: The Allen Toussaint Sessions (1968-1977)

8 Too Much Billy Young 02:34 45

9 Hook Line & Sinker Dan Greer 02:39 Beale Street Soul Man: The Sounds of Memphis Sessions

10 Finders Keepers The Soul Children 02:52 There Always - Finders Keepers (1976) & Where Is Your Woman Tonight (1977)

11 Little Child Runnin' Wild Curtis Mayfield 05:25 Super Fly Disc 1

12 Bluebeat & Ska (single version) Matumbi 03:07 Empre Road: The Best Of Matumbi

13 Mary, Don't Take Me On No Bad Trip Fugi 06:35 Mary, Don't Take Me On No Bad Trip (LP)

14 California Lady James Kinds & Stack 04:00 Light: On The South Side

15 Do it Again Lady Wray 03:55 Do It Again [Single]

16 Love That Girl Raphael Saadiq 03:05 The Way I See It

17 sunshine of your love spanky wilson 03:44 doin' it

18 War Of The Gods Billy Paul 10:04 War Of The Gods

19 Humankind Alice Russell 04:42 My Favourite Letters

20 Gold_Rush Antibalas 10:55 Advance single

21 Good Life BrassRoots 03:57 BrassRoots

22 Look Up In The Sky (Negro Nature) Francis The Great 12:30 Ravissante Baby

23 Haboglabotribin' Bernard Wright 04:21 'Nard

24 Fair But So Uncool Earth, Wind & Fire 03:41 Open Our Eyes

25 Golden Years Ed Meme feat Guests Of Nature 03:51 Advance 45

26 I Don't Want To Do Wrong (Stereo Promo Version) Gladys Knight & The Pips 03:31 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 11A: 1971