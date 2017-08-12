Rhythm Room Playlist 08/11/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: August 12th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Mack The Knife     Bobby Emmons     02:13     Name Of The Game:Hi Records
2     Sweet Bird Of Youth     Wayne Davis     05:33     A View From Another Place
3     Time is winding up     Dorothy Norwood     03:08     SuperFunk's Mission Impossible
4     It's Growing     Margie Joseph     03:21     Atlantic Unearthed: Soul Sisters
5     Too Busy Thinking About My Baby     Jimmy Ruffin     02:46     The Ultimate Motown Collection
6     Doctor Love Power     Ann Peebles     03:09     Name Of The Game:Hi Records
7     Struttin' On Sunday (1970's recordings)     Aaron Neville     03:44     For The Good Times: The Allen Toussaint Sessions (1968-1977)
8     Too Much     Billy Young     02:34     45
9     Hook Line & Sinker     Dan Greer     02:39     Beale Street Soul Man: The Sounds of Memphis Sessions
10     Finders Keepers     The Soul Children     02:52     There Always - Finders Keepers (1976) & Where Is Your Woman Tonight (1977)
11     Little Child Runnin' Wild     Curtis Mayfield     05:25     Super Fly Disc 1
12     Bluebeat & Ska (single version)     Matumbi     03:07     Empre Road: The Best Of Matumbi
13     Mary, Don't Take Me On No Bad Trip     Fugi     06:35     Mary, Don't Take Me On No Bad Trip (LP)
14     California Lady     James Kinds & Stack     04:00     Light: On The South Side
15     Do it Again     Lady Wray     03:55     Do It Again [Single]
16     Love That Girl     Raphael Saadiq     03:05     The Way I See It
17     sunshine of your love     spanky wilson     03:44     doin' it
18     War Of The Gods     Billy Paul     10:04     War Of The Gods
19     Humankind     Alice Russell     04:42     My Favourite Letters
20     Gold_Rush     Antibalas     10:55     Advance single
21     Good Life     BrassRoots     03:57     BrassRoots
22     Look Up In The Sky (Negro Nature)     Francis The Great     12:30     Ravissante Baby
23     Haboglabotribin'     Bernard Wright     04:21     'Nard
24     Fair But So Uncool     Earth, Wind & Fire     03:41     Open Our Eyes
25     Golden Years     Ed Meme feat Guests Of Nature     03:51     Advance 45
26     I Don't Want To Do Wrong (Stereo Promo Version)     Gladys Knight & The Pips     03:31     The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 11A: 1971

