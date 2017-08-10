5 things to know for 8/11 - 8/17

Published on: August 10th, 2017

mgi.jpg

Mardi Gras Indians. Photo by rhrphoto.com

screen_shot_2017-08-10_at_6.24.53_pm.png

Red Dress Run . Photo by rhrphoto.com

satchmosummercamp-453.jpg

Satchmo Summer Camp
1. This Saturday 8/12 Red Dress Run takes over. The annual event supports over 100 local charities. The event will be held in a new location this year, at Crescent Park right on the Mississippi River front. Brass-A-Holics performs. 

2. Held a week after White Linen Night, Dirty Linen Night, takes in roughly eight blocks of Royal Street and parts of adjoining cross streets on 8/13. Many of the participating galleries and shops give away dirty martinis and dirty rice. Gallery owners and other local merchants may offer special prices on their merchandise or may be willing to cut deals with customers.

3. This Sunday the 19th Annual Mardi Gras Indian Hall Of Fame Ceremony takes place at the Ashé Cultural Arts Center. The event includes a conversation with an Elder Panel featuring Frank “Running Deer" Nelson from 2-3pm followed by a ceremony from 3-5pm. Free and open to the public.

4. We welcome the students of the Louis Armstrong Satchmo Summer Camp Jazz Combo, and their leader, Brian Quezerque, to WWOZ for the latest episode of Cuttin' Class 8/14 from 6-6:30pm. As usual, you can watch along with us through a live video stream here or on our Facebook page.

5. Save Our Cemeteries hosts a bus tour of various local cemeteries, visiting the tombs of some of Storyville's "most colorful characters” on the Storyville Cemetery Tour. Reservations required,  saveourcemeteries.org. 9am-1pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

