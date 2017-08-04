5 things to know for 8/3 - 8/10

Published on: August 3rd, 2017

mgihof-logo-big.width-1000_8wuo3yc.jpg

Mardi Gras Indian Hall of Fame

screen_shot_2017-08-03_at_8.18.40_pm.png

Wycliffe Gordon at Satchmo Summer Fest 2013. by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.
5 things to know for 8/3 - 8/10

1.  Sample the flourishing New Orleans art scene during the annual White Linen Night, beginning Saturday 8/5 at 5:30pm. Grab a drink and snack at one of the participating local restaurant booths and stroll the blocks of Julia Street. Proceeds benefit the CAC's contemporary programs in visual arts, performing arts and education, and outreach. After the galleries close their doors for the evening, The Contemporary Arts Center hosts a dance party until midnight. Advance tickets are on sale at the CAC website.

2.    Buffa’s Bar hosts an All Traditional Jazz weekend 8/4-8/6 starting at 2pm. Cool off after a long hot day with food, drinks, and the ever elusive air conditioning! Enjoy a host of authentic Traditional Jazz played by an all-star lineup of musicians. 

3.   The Guardians of the Flame Institute's annual Mardi Gras Indian Hall of Fame Week kicks off its 2017 series Monday 8/7 with "Blue Linen Monday" focus on Mardi Gras Indian photography and film at Three Keys in the Ace Hotel. The MGIHoF hosts a panel discussion and community talk on best practices in Mardi Gras Indian and SAPC photography, a short film screening, and even a pop-up Indian Practice performance. Plus the presentation of the 2017 MGIHoF Honorees and the "Capturing the Flash" Photographer Award for best practices in Black Indian photography. Happy hour drink specials available. Event is free and open to all. 6pm-8pm. 

4.    As we’ve been anticipating with our in-studio performances this week, the 17th anniversary Satchmo SummerFest commences over the weekend! The premier American jazz festival dedicated to the life, legacy, and music of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong returns to the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Mint on 8/4-8/6. 

5.    DJ Soul Sister returns with her renowned vinyl dance party, Soulful Takeover, Friday 8/4 at One Eyed Jacks from 10pm until 2am. If you can’t make it, you can always catch her on the air with “Soul Power” on WWOZ every Saturday night. DJ Soul Sister is the award-winning “queen of rare groove,” and the longest-running live DJ artists (mixing and blending 100% vinyl) in her hometown of New Orleans. 

 

