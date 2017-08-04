5 things to know for 8/3 - 8/10

3. The Guardians of the Flame Institute's annual Mardi Gras Indian Hall of Fame Week kicks off its 2017 series Monday 8/7 with "Blue Linen Monday" focus on Mardi Gras Indian photography and film at Three Keys in the Ace Hotel. The MGIHoF hosts a panel discussion and community talk on best practices in Mardi Gras Indian and SAPC photography, a short film screening, and even a pop-up Indian Practice performance. Plus the presentation of the 2017 MGIHoF Honorees and the "Capturing the Flash" Photographer Award for best practices in Black Indian photography. Happy hour drink specials available. Event is free and open to all. 6pm-8pm.

4. As we’ve been anticipating with our in-studio performances this week, the 17th anniversary Satchmo SummerFest commences over the weekend! The premier American jazz festival dedicated to the life, legacy, and music of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong returns to the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Mint on 8/4-8/6.

5. DJ Soul Sister returns with her renowned vinyl dance party, Soulful Takeover, Friday 8/4 at One Eyed Jacks from 10pm until 2am. If you can’t make it, you can always catch her on the air with “Soul Power” on WWOZ every Saturday night. DJ Soul Sister is the award-winning “queen of rare groove,” and the longest-running live DJ artists (mixing and blending 100% vinyl) in her hometown of New Orleans.