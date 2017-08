"All These Things" was written by Allen Toussaint (under the pseudonym "Naomi Neville") and first recorded by Art Neville in 1962. Here they perform it together, in Toussaint's final New Orleans performance at Blues & BBQ Fest in 2015.

In 1976, Joe Stampley's version of "All These Things" went to number 1 on the country charts. The song is also a regular part of John Boutte's repertoire, and it's included on Stanton Moore's recent tribute album With You in Mind: The Songs of Allen Toussaint.