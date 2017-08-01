Kitchen Sink Summer of Love Celebrate Jerry "Captain Trips" Garcia on Days Between Show

Tune in Wednesday Night August 2nd at 10:00 p.m. for our special Jerry "Captain Trips" Garcia "Days Between" Show.

Days between refers to more than just a title of a Grateful Dead song.

They are the days each year between August 1st, Jerry's birthday and August 9th the day Jerry passed away

Tune in as we celebrate the life and music of "Our Captain".

At least 2 hours of the music of a great American Jerry Garcia!

Special Guest stoping by to play Jerry songs live.

We hope you Tune In (Turn on, and drop out) and make WWOZ your soundtrack for the 2017 Summer of Love.

Peace and love.

The Boudin Cowboy