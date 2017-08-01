Kitchen Sink Summer of Love Celebrate Jerry "Captain Trips" Garcia on Days Between Show

Published on: August 1st, 2017

captain_trips.gif

Gone but never forgotten
Tune In (Turn on, and drop out)

Tune in Wednesday Night August 2nd at 10:00 p.m. for our special Jerry "Captain Trips" Garcia "Days Between" Show.

Days between refers to more than just a title of a Grateful Dead song.

They are the days each year between August 1st, Jerry's birthday and August 9th the day Jerry passed away

Tune in as we celebrate the life and music of "Our Captain".

At least 2 hours of the music of a great American Jerry Garcia!

Special Guest stoping by to play Jerry songs live.

We hope you Tune In (Turn on, and drop out) and make WWOZ your soundtrack for the 2017 Summer of Love.

Peace and love.

The Boudin Cowboy

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.