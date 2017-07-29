Rhythm Room Playlist 07/28/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 29th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Reggae Mento     The Hong Gang     02:49     Unchained
2     Strange Man     Dorothy Love Coates     04:07     The Essential Gospel Sampler
3     People Get Ready     Ryan Shaw     03:29     It Gets Better
4     a lady's man     The Volcanos     03:11     Cooler Than Ice: The Arctic Records Story CD3
5     Sho Be Do (Be Do I Love You)     Bob Andy & Marcia Griffiths     03:44     Kemar
6     The Airplane Song     Norma Jenkins     02:38     45
7     Iron Out The Rough Spots     Don Covay     02:57     Mercy / See-Saw
8     Hold On, I'm Coming     Erma Franklin     03:01     Super Soul Sister
9     Having My Glory (SSS International)     Jo Jo Benson     02:11     45
10     Cleopatra Jones     Bobby Harrison     03:38     Funkist
11     War Is Coming     War     06:51     Barrio Nuevo: Latin Funk, Rock
12     Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl     Mink DeVille     03:44     Cabretta
13     Paint Me In A Corner     Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators     04:02     Happiness In Every Style
14     Skeletons     Stevie Wonder     05:25     At the Close of the Century Disc 4
15     The Same Love That Made Me Laugh     Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm     03:52     Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)
16     Papa Was A Rollin' Stone     The Temptations     12:05     Psychedelic Soul - Disc 2
17     05 Pressure Drop     Oku Onuora & AK7     05:32     Pressure Drop
18     Afrofunk Revolution     I.F.Á. + Okwei V. Odili     05:13     I.F.Á. Afrobeat + Okwei V. Odili (EP)
19     Round One     Youngblood Brass Band     05:26     center : level : roar
20     Stoned     Macy Gray     04:10     The Way
21     The Message     Average White Band     05:18     Benny And Us
22     Payback     Miss Soul     02:12     All The Ladies Need Funk
23     Uzi Lover     New Jersey Kings     03:26     Uzi Lover
24     Just Want To Know     Mutiny     03:43     How's Your Loose Booty?
25     Am What I Am     Marva Whitney     04:36     Let the Groove Move You
26     Funk Beyond The Call Of Duty     Johnny "Guitar" Watson     05:16     Funk beyond the call of duty
27     Coldblooded (Undubbed Version)     James Brown     05:05     Make It Funky: The Big Payback (1971-1975) - CD2
28     Go Baby Go     Candi Staton     04:13     Life Happens
29     Crying Shame     The Teskey Brothers     03:54     Half Mile Harvest
30     you've always got the blues     Bobby 'Blue' Bland     04:07     Get On Down With
31     Come On Home     Syl Johnson     03:27     Hi Deep Soul Brothers:Forgive This Foolish Man
32     Chained and Bound     Otis Redding     02:39     The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads
33     Yesterday I Had the Blues     Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes     07:34     Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes
34     Misty Blue     Etta James     04:57     The Dreamer

