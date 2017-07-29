Rhythm Room Playlist 07/28/17

1 Reggae Mento The Hong Gang 02:49 Unchained

2 Strange Man Dorothy Love Coates 04:07 The Essential Gospel Sampler

3 People Get Ready Ryan Shaw 03:29 It Gets Better

4 a lady's man The Volcanos 03:11 Cooler Than Ice: The Arctic Records Story CD3

5 Sho Be Do (Be Do I Love You) Bob Andy & Marcia Griffiths 03:44 Kemar

6 The Airplane Song Norma Jenkins 02:38 45

7 Iron Out The Rough Spots Don Covay 02:57 Mercy / See-Saw

8 Hold On, I'm Coming Erma Franklin 03:01 Super Soul Sister

9 Having My Glory (SSS International) Jo Jo Benson 02:11 45

10 Cleopatra Jones Bobby Harrison 03:38 Funkist

11 War Is Coming War 06:51 Barrio Nuevo: Latin Funk, Rock

12 Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl Mink DeVille 03:44 Cabretta

13 Paint Me In A Corner Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 04:02 Happiness In Every Style

14 Skeletons Stevie Wonder 05:25 At the Close of the Century Disc 4

15 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 03:52 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)

16 Papa Was A Rollin' Stone The Temptations 12:05 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 2

17 05 Pressure Drop Oku Onuora & AK7 05:32 Pressure Drop

18 Afrofunk Revolution I.F.Á. + Okwei V. Odili 05:13 I.F.Á. Afrobeat + Okwei V. Odili (EP)

19 Round One Youngblood Brass Band 05:26 center : level : roar

20 Stoned Macy Gray 04:10 The Way

21 The Message Average White Band 05:18 Benny And Us

22 Payback Miss Soul 02:12 All The Ladies Need Funk

23 Uzi Lover New Jersey Kings 03:26 Uzi Lover

24 Just Want To Know Mutiny 03:43 How's Your Loose Booty?

25 Am What I Am Marva Whitney 04:36 Let the Groove Move You

26 Funk Beyond The Call Of Duty Johnny "Guitar" Watson 05:16 Funk beyond the call of duty

27 Coldblooded (Undubbed Version) James Brown 05:05 Make It Funky: The Big Payback (1971-1975) - CD2

28 Go Baby Go Candi Staton 04:13 Life Happens

29 Crying Shame The Teskey Brothers 03:54 Half Mile Harvest

30 you've always got the blues Bobby 'Blue' Bland 04:07 Get On Down With

31 Come On Home Syl Johnson 03:27 Hi Deep Soul Brothers:Forgive This Foolish Man

32 Chained and Bound Otis Redding 02:39 The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads

33 Yesterday I Had the Blues Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 07:34 Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes

34 Misty Blue Etta James 04:57 The Dreamer