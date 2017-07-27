5 things to know 7/28 to 8/3

2. The Women of Note exhibit opens 8/3 at the US Mint. The exhibit “highlights the role of women in the evolution of New Orleans Jazz from its beginnings in the early 20th century to today’s vibrant music scene. From Lil Hardin through Sweet Emma Barrett, The Boswell Sisters, Blue Lu Barker and many more, this exhibit features women and their jazz, their art and examines the cultural aspects of being female in a field where their contributions have been overshadowed by men.” Free and open to the public. 5-7pm.

3.

4. The whole week is filled with special in studio performances in anticipation of Satchmo SummerFest which takes place at the US Mint August 4-6th. Performers stopping by the station include Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony, Red Wolf Brass Band, Ecirb Muller & Twisted Dixie, and Leroy Jones & New Orleans Fines. Each performance will feature a live video and audio stream that can be watched here or our on Facebook page. For more information on performance times see here: https://www.wwoz.org/calendar/live-broadcast.



5. A night of Cuban music and dancing, La Noche Caliente with Muevelo, kicks off Saturday 7/29 at Three Keys, beginning with a free dance lesson by Bookoo Rueda. Margie Perez and saxophonist Brent Rose performs and takes you on a musical journey to Cuba. 9pm.