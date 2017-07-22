Soul Power 07/22/17

1 Sharpener Hackney Colliery Band 02:26 Sharpener

2 The Queen Of Starting Over Beverley Knight 03:48 Music City Soul

3 Hummingbird Ondatropica 04:32 Baile Bucanero

4 Power To The People Curtis Mayfield 03:26 Sweet Exorcist

5 Angela Davis Winston Mc Anuff And The Bazbaz Orchestra 03:44 A Bang

6 Stay Broke Boukou Groove 04:32 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup

7 See The last poets 04:04 Scatterap / Home

8 Fear Go Running Lakuta 04:16 Brothers And Sisters

9 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul

10 Slipped, Tripped and Fell In Love Southern Avenue 03:26 Southern Avenue

11 Hello? Goodbye! Lake Street Dive 03:35 Lake Street Dive '10

12 Kola Nut Iyeoka 04:28 Gold

13 I Blew Up The United States Was (Not Was) 03:51 Are You Okay?

14 Don`t Take My Funk Bootsy Collins 05:25 Tha Funk Capital Ot The World

15 I'm A Believer Stereo MC's 04:31 Supernatural: American Mix

16 Religion PJ Morton 03:23 Gumbo

17 Opponent M1, Brian Jackson, The New Midnight Band 05:32 Evolutionary Minded -Furthering The Legacy Of Gil Scott-Heron (Kentyah Presents)

18 put him out ms dynamite 03:59 a little deeper

19 Spaceship: Earth feat. Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 05:59 Lunar Love

20 Congo Bongo Kokolo 03:58 Love International

21 You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_ Meklit 03:14 the People move, the music moves too

22 No, I Don't Snore OY 03:35 No Problem Saloon

23 Culture Bandits Fertile Ground 05:11 Seasons Change

24 Arithmetic Water Seed 03:36 We Are Stars

25 Come On Home (feat. Rickey Calloway) Will Sessions 03:25 Deluxe

26 (I'd Walk a) Funky Mile The Grits 03:48 Make A Sound

27 Pleasure ThunderSOUL Orchestra 03:43 528-0728

28 Can't Get Enough Of The Funk Black Merda 03:19 Force of Nature

29 The House Always Wins William Bell 02:57 This Is Where I Live