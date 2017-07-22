Soul Power 07/22/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 22nd, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    Sharpener    Hackney Colliery Band    02:26    Sharpener
2    The Queen Of Starting Over    Beverley Knight    03:48    Music City Soul
3    Hummingbird    Ondatropica    04:32    Baile Bucanero
4    Power To The People    Curtis Mayfield    03:26    Sweet Exorcist
5    Angela Davis    Winston Mc Anuff And The Bazbaz Orchestra    03:44    A Bang
6    Stay Broke    Boukou Groove    04:32    A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
7    See    The last poets    04:04    Scatterap / Home
8    Fear Go Running    Lakuta    04:16    Brothers And Sisters
9    Brother Where Are You    Ralfi Pagan    03:25    El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul
10    Slipped, Tripped and Fell In Love    Southern Avenue    03:26    Southern Avenue
11    Hello? Goodbye!    Lake Street Dive    03:35    Lake Street Dive '10
12    Kola Nut    Iyeoka    04:28    Gold
13    I Blew Up The United States    Was (Not Was)    03:51    Are You Okay?
14    Don`t Take My Funk    Bootsy Collins    05:25    Tha Funk Capital Ot The World
15    I'm A Believer    Stereo MC's    04:31    Supernatural: American Mix
16    Religion    PJ Morton    03:23    Gumbo
17    Opponent    M1, Brian Jackson, The New Midnight Band    05:32    Evolutionary Minded -Furthering The Legacy Of Gil Scott-Heron (Kentyah Presents)
18    put him out    ms dynamite    03:59    a little deeper
19    Spaceship: Earth feat. Anthony Joseph    Mop Mop    05:59    Lunar Love
20    Congo Bongo    Kokolo    03:58    Love International
21    You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_    Meklit    03:14    the People move, the music moves too
22    No, I Don't Snore    OY    03:35    No Problem Saloon
23    Culture Bandits    Fertile Ground    05:11    Seasons Change
24    Arithmetic    Water Seed    03:36    We Are Stars
25    Come On Home (feat. Rickey Calloway)    Will Sessions    03:25    Deluxe
26    (I'd Walk a) Funky Mile    The Grits    03:48    Make A Sound
27    Pleasure    ThunderSOUL Orchestra    03:43    528-0728
28    Can't Get Enough Of The Funk    Black Merda    03:19    Force of Nature
29    The House Always Wins    William Bell    02:57    This Is Where I Live

