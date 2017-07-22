Rhythm Room Playlist 07/21/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 22nd, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    Mardis Gras Mambo    Reverend Organdrum    02:44    Hi-Fi Stereo
2    Father Father    Pops Staples    04:23    Father Father
3    Higher And Higher    Queen Esther Marrow    03:47    feat. The Harlem Gospel Singers
4    You Got A Lot To Like    George Jackson    03:12    Let The Best Man Win: The Fame Recordings Volume 2
5    If You Don't Know Me By Now    Zap Pow    03:11    Just My Imagination Vol 3
6    Security    Irma Thomas    02:17    Hard to Handle: Black America Sings Otis Redding
7    Shake Down    Freddie Waters    02:28    Singing A New Song 1968-1973
8    You Make a New Man Out of Me    Johnny Adams    02:56    New Orleans Funk 4: Voodoo Fire in New Orleans 1951-75 (Soul Jazz 2016)
9    I'm Gonna' Get 'Cha    Milt Matthews Inc.    02:02    Milt Matthews Inc.
10    Visions    Brother To Brother    06:54    Let Your Mind Be Free
11    Harlem    Creative Source    04:53    Migration
12    Everything.s Gonna Be Alright    Bobby Womack    07:04    The Womack Live (1-9) Safety Zone (10-17)
13    Justified    Esther Phillips    05:36    Black-Eyed Blues
14    Got To Give It Up (Part 1)    Marvin Gaye    04:14    Magic Funk (CD2)
15    The Same Thing (Makes You Laugh Makes You Cry)    Sly & The Family Stone    02:36    Back on the Right Track
16    Riddem    Daby Touré & Skip McDonald    03:33    Call My Name
17    Su Suzy    Quantic & Alice Russell With The Combo Barbaro    05:05    Look Around The Corner
18    Police in Helicopter    Bacao Rhythm    03:50    55
19    Don't Hate The Groove    Stooges Brass Band    05:53    Thursday Night House Party
20    Me And The Devil    Gil Scott-Heron    03:34    I'm New Here
21    Nigeria    Segun Damisa & The Afro-Beat Crusaders    07:08    Nigeria Dey Cry
22    If You Can Dance    Gold    03:18    Gold
23    Hot Pants    El Combo Xingu    03:27    Good God! Heavy Funk Covers of James Brown From All Over The World 1968-1974
24    Tomahawk    Speedometer    03:11    Downtown Funk 74
25    All Wrapped Up In One (Fast Version)    TTED All Stars    05:21    12"
26    answer to mother popcorn (i got a mother for you)    Vicki Anderson    03:14    Mother Popcorn
27    Funky Walk    Walt Jenkins    02:50    Natural Funky
28    Doin' It To Death    THE BO-KEYS    06:29    The Royal Sessions
29    When Something Is Wrong With My Baby    Sam & Dave    03:20    Sweat 'N' Soul: An Anthology [1965-1971]

