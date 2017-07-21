Cyril Neville and Swamp Funk: Money and Oil

Published on: July 21st, 2017

Cyril Neville and Swamp Funk in the WWOZ studio last month, performing "Money and Oil," a song written by Neville with Mike Zito, first recorded on Neville's 2013 album Magic Honey.

 

