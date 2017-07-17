Grammy Museum Grant Program: 2018 Applications

The Grammy Museum Grants Program exists to "advance the archiving of the recorded sound heritage of the Americas and to explore the impact of music on the human condition." If you've got an audio preservation project, or an appropriate scientific research project, see the details below on how to apply.

Per the Grammy Museum:

The GRAMMY Museum is now accepting Letters of Inquiry for their 2018 grant cycle. With funding generously provided by The Recording Academy, the GRAMMY Museum Grant Program awards grants each year to organizations and individuals for audio preservation projects, as well as scientific research efforts. The program’s aim is to advance the archiving of the recorded sound heritage of the Americas and to explore the impact of music on the human condition.

Grant funds have been utilized to preserve private collections as well as materials at the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian and numerous colleges and universities. Research projects have studied the links between music and early childhood education, treatments for illnesses and injuries common to musicians, and the impact of music therapy. To date, more than $7 million in grants have been awarded to nearly 400 recipients.

HOW TO APPLY: A letter of inquiry is required before submission of a full application. To read the guidelines and to submit a letter of inquiry for the 2018 GRAMMY Museum grant cycle, please visit http://www.grammymuseum.org/programs/grants-program. The deadline each year for submitting letters of inquiry is Oct. 1.