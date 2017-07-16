Diggin in the Crates - July 16, Murf Reeves

I was listening to Breaux Bridges, another WWOZ dj, and he mentioned Thelonious Monk's centennial this year. Monk would have been 100 years old. The compositions are still fresh and a source of learning for new musicians and listeners. I put on Thelonious Monk's album, "Alone in San Francisco." and this is what I heard.
How effortlessly, within the space of a few bars, the sounds of blues, traditional jazz, slow bop are all stitched together by,
Thelonious Monk.
Solo Thelonious as the afternoon drops thunder and rain,
gracefully exasperating, trapped in a paradise of my own design.
Monk is out of my mind
lazy smile, not exactly sure about his stream,
but I trust a man who flirts with beyond the seen.
Perhaps, a lullaby with a few jagged seams
confidence in a dribble of dissonance,
practically jazzy in everyway, so be cool
Ms. Mary, as you pop in the bop of piano and hear the
collages of music touching the grass and the trees.
Take the dig, as if Kelly were swinging in the rain.
3:00pm in the afternoon and The piano with Monk,
tells me everything is just fine!