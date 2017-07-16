Diggin in the Crates - July 16, Murf Reeves

Published on: July 16th, 2017

With no expectations, armed with record label skills and a belief in the power of honest groove music, Durand Jones and the Indications have crafted a beautiful, thick soul record.  D. Jones's story is a simple music  fairy tale.  Some fellas listen to a lot of groovy soul music(The Ethics, The Soul Brothers,) decide to make soul music, a label hears them, records them, releases them:  Ladies and Gentlemen, Durand Jones and the Indications.  Listen to their sound.  Full, the keys and guitar quiet, bringing you back to Durand's voice, tight beats, with a slightly blown out bass drum adding a warmth to the tracks.  The arrangements are simple, but tight and to the point.  No big solos or extended interludes.  Jones reins in the tempo, allowing the songs to wash over you, and let you feel what Jones is laying down.  The Indication's sound is new but the feel is from a time long gone, which has a lot to do with  their label, Ohio based Colemine records.  

Formed in 2007 with a focus on soul music, Colemine has signed artists from across the country focusing on soul, with some funk thrown in(they are kind of hand in hand.)  Colemine's focus has given them an edge, because they are developing their recording techniques primarily around soul music, the vocals , the riffs, so they are well versed in extracting and hyping the details of the songs to bring out their full capabilities.  With a roster that includes Orgone, The Diplomats, and the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble and now Durand Jones and the Indications

Get your feet wet with "Groovy Baby," from Durand Jones, and if you live here in New Orleans, you can catch Durand at 2017 Voodoo music Fest.  Durand Jones and the Indications have brought the real deal, are you into it?

 

 

I was listening to Breaux Bridges, another WWOZ dj, and he mentioned Thelonious Monk's centennial this year.  Monk would have been 100 years old.  The compositions are still fresh and a source of learning for new musicians and listeners.  I put on Thelonious Monk's album, "Alone in San Francisco." and this is what I heard.

How effortlessly, within the space of a few bars, the sounds of blues, traditional jazz, slow bop are all stitched together by,

Thelonious Monk.

Solo Thelonious as the afternoon drops thunder and rain,

gracefully exasperating, trapped in a paradise of my own design.

Monk is out of my mind

lazy smile, not exactly sure about his stream, 

but I trust a man who flirts with beyond the seen.

Perhaps, a lullaby with a few jagged seams

confidence in a dribble of dissonance, 

practically jazzy in everyway, so be cool

Ms. Mary, as you pop in the bop of piano and hear the 

collages of music touching the grass and the trees.

Take the dig, as if Kelly were swinging in the rain.

3:00pm in the afternoon and The piano with Monk,

tells me everything is just fine!

