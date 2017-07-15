Rhythm Room Playlist 07/14/17

1 Ju Ju Infernal Blues Machine 03:38 Adios Amigo

2 A Prayer Curtis Mayfield 04:05 Gospel

3 Exactly Like Me Willie Walker & The Butanes 03:38 Memphisapolis

4 Miles & Miles From Nowhere Arthur Alexander 03:01 The Monument Years

5 I'll Get Along Ann Peebles 02:13 Go Girl! Soul Sisters Tellin' It Like It Is

6 Slow Motion, Part 1 Johnny Williams 02:58 Philly Sound 1: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976)

7 There's A Definite Change In You The Temptations 02:46 I'm In A Different World ( A Journey Through Motown's Uncharted Territories)

8 Circuits Overloaded Inez Foxx 03:47 At Memphis

9 Man Who Sold The world The Wally Brothers 02:37 Just My Imagination Vol 3

10 Shaft's Mama Charlie Whitehead 07:22 Songs To Sing: The Charlie Whitehead Anthology 1970-76

11 O-O-H Child Angie Stone 03:06 Covered in Soul

12 Sometimes A Song Bill Withers 04:41 Making Music

13 Brother Louie The Undisputed Truth 03:28 Down To Earth

14 Walkin Talkin Boukou Groove 04:44 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup

15 08. The Solution Black Merda 04:19 Force of Nature

16 Live In The Light Fertile Ground 05:58 Black Is...

17 Femiliarise Keziah Jones 03:44 Black Orpheus

18 We Thit Professor Wouassa 04:48 Grow Yes Yes!

19 AP Touro Rebirth Brass Band 06:01 Rebirth Of New Orleans

20 Agoya The Souljazz Orchestra 05:08 Inner Fire

21 Push Na Ya Karl Hector and The Malcouns 02:33 Unstraight Ahead

22 Closer To The Spirit (Part 1) Eric Boss 03:29 Mocambo 45-1047

23 i don't know where i'm going lee fields 02:56

24 Better Half - Original Maceo & All The King's Men 04:52 Doing Their Own Thing

25 Anti Love Song Betty Davis 04:22 Rare Funk Vol. 10-Mo' Female Funk

26 Freedom's Coming Mudbone feat. Nadirah X 03:56 Fresh Mud

27 Rockin' After Midnight Nils Landgren Funk Unit 06:13 Unbreakable

28 I'm Shook James Brown 02:51 It's A Mother

29 You Walk Your Way The Isley Brothers 03:06 3 plus 3

30 The Only Time You Ever Say You Love Me (Mavis Staples) Mavis Staples 05:16 Ultimate Staple Singers: A Family Affair 2

31 Have You Seen Her The Chi-Lites 05:13 For God's Sake Give More Power To The People

32 I Wanna Get Next To You Norman Whitfield 04:02 Car Wash

33 You've Got My Mind Messed Up Quiet Elegance 02:53 Troubles, Heartaches & Sandness - Hi Records' Deep Soul Sisters (1966-1976)

34 Somewhere Down The Line Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 04:57 To Be True '75

35 Natural High (Bonus Extended Version) Bloodstone 06:00 Natural High