Rhythm Room Playlist 07/14/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 15th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    Ju Ju    Infernal Blues Machine    03:38    Adios Amigo
2    A Prayer    Curtis Mayfield    04:05    Gospel
3    Exactly Like Me    Willie Walker & The Butanes    03:38    Memphisapolis
4    Miles & Miles From Nowhere    Arthur Alexander    03:01    The Monument Years
5    I'll Get Along    Ann Peebles    02:13    Go Girl! Soul Sisters Tellin' It Like It Is
6    Slow Motion, Part 1    Johnny Williams    02:58    Philly Sound 1: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976)
7    There's A Definite Change In You    The Temptations    02:46    I'm In A Different World ( A Journey Through Motown's Uncharted Territories)
8    Circuits Overloaded    Inez Foxx    03:47    At Memphis
9    Man Who Sold The world    The Wally Brothers    02:37    Just My Imagination Vol 3
10    Shaft's Mama    Charlie Whitehead    07:22    Songs To Sing: The Charlie Whitehead Anthology 1970-76
11    O-O-H Child    Angie Stone    03:06    Covered in Soul
12    Sometimes A Song    Bill Withers    04:41    Making Music
13    Brother Louie    The Undisputed Truth    03:28    Down To Earth
14    Walkin Talkin    Boukou Groove    04:44    A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
15    08. The Solution    Black Merda    04:19    Force of Nature
16    Live In The Light    Fertile Ground    05:58    Black Is...
17    Femiliarise    Keziah Jones    03:44    Black Orpheus
18    We Thit    Professor Wouassa    04:48    Grow Yes Yes!
19    AP Touro    Rebirth Brass Band    06:01    Rebirth Of New Orleans
20    Agoya    The Souljazz Orchestra    05:08    Inner Fire
21    Push Na Ya    Karl Hector and The Malcouns    02:33    Unstraight Ahead
22    Closer To The Spirit (Part 1)    Eric Boss    03:29    Mocambo 45-1047
23    i don't know where i'm going    lee fields    02:56    
24    Better Half - Original    Maceo & All The King's Men    04:52    Doing Their Own Thing
25    Anti Love Song    Betty Davis    04:22    Rare Funk Vol. 10-Mo' Female Funk
26    Freedom's Coming    Mudbone feat. Nadirah X    03:56    Fresh Mud
27    Rockin' After Midnight    Nils Landgren Funk Unit    06:13    Unbreakable
28    I'm Shook    James Brown    02:51    It's A Mother
29    You Walk Your Way    The Isley Brothers    03:06    3 plus 3
30    The Only Time You Ever Say You Love Me (Mavis Staples)    Mavis Staples    05:16    Ultimate Staple Singers: A Family Affair 2
31    Have You Seen Her    The Chi-Lites    05:13    For God's Sake Give More Power To The People
32    I Wanna Get Next To You    Norman Whitfield    04:02    Car Wash
33    You've Got My Mind Messed Up    Quiet Elegance    02:53    Troubles, Heartaches & Sandness - Hi Records' Deep Soul Sisters (1966-1976)
34    Somewhere Down The Line    Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes    04:57    To Be True '75
35    Natural High (Bonus Extended Version)    Bloodstone    06:00    Natural High

