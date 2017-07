A Funeral Service for Isaac "Mr. Ike" Edward, the oldest living Mardi Gras Indian who passed away last week, will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 15 at D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. A traditional Mardi Gras Indian procession will follow funeral service.

In this video, Edward is interviewed by Cherice Harrison-Nelson and George Ingmire in early 2016.