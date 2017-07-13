5 things to know 7/14 to 7/20

3. The emerging music venue Three Keys nestled in the Ace Hotel hosts a monthly jazz series beginning Wednesday July 19th at 9PM. Sound Observatory New Orleans presents The Shape of Jazz to Come, a monthly series dedicated to the presentation of jazz featuring new compositions, contemporary ideas and prime musicianship. This month features Mike Dillon and James Singleton. Free with RSVP.
4. New Orleans blues legend Little Freddie King performs at his 77th Birthday Blowout at Bjs in the Bywater Friday July 14th. Little Freddie King is set to lay down the blues at 10pm.
5. Treme's Petit Jazz Museum hosts their grand opening as well as a celebration dedicated to Louis Armstrong's birthday, Saturday July 15th from 3pm-8pm.