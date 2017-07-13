5 things to know 7/14 to 7/20

Published on: July 13th, 2017

Bastille Day Fête at NOMA

Mike Dillon and James Singleton perform A Shape of Jazz to Come.

Little Freddie King at WWOZ. Photo by Leona Strassberg Steiner.

1.    New Orleans taps into its rich French heritage as the city celebrates a whole week of Bastille Day Fête. On July 14th, New Orleans Museum of Art will host an evening event from 6-9pm featuring music and dancing with local swing band the Bon Bon Vivant, a cooking demonstration by Café NOMA, guided gallery visits, French-themed kids’ activities and more. Then on July 15th the neighborhood merchants on Ponce de Leon host a block party to celebrate Bastille Day with live music including Ukelele Jake, High Ground Drifters and Harmonouche, kids activities, art market, food and drinks and a costume contest for best Marie Antoinette or Napoleon. 

2.    Cheers! The annual Tales of the Cocktail shakes up the city July 18 to 23rd. The six-day event and largest cocktail festival in the world brings together a variety of bartenders, brand ambassadors, writers, and drink enthusiasts from all over. The event showcases more than 200 brand new seminars, tastings, competitions, networking opportunities and other spirited events. For more information and tickets:  https://tickets.talesofthecocktail.com/#/schedule

3.    The emerging music venue Three Keys nestled in the Ace Hotel hosts a monthly jazz series beginning Wednesday July 19th at 9PM. Sound Observatory New Orleans presents The Shape of Jazz to Come, a monthly series dedicated to the presentation of jazz featuring new compositions, contemporary ideas and prime musicianship. This month features Mike Dillon and James Singleton. Free with RSVP. 

4.    New Orleans blues legend Little Freddie King performs at his 77th Birthday Blowout at Bjs in the Bywater Friday July 14th. Little Freddie King is set to lay down the blues at 10pm.

5.    Treme's Petit Jazz Museum hosts their grand opening as well as a  celebration dedicated to Louis Armstrong's birthday,  Saturday July 15th from 3pm-8pm. 

