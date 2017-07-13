5 things to know 7/14 to 7/20

1. New Orleans taps into its rich French heritage as the city celebrates a whole week of Bastille Day Fête. On July 14th, New Orleans Museum of Art will host an evening event from 6-9pm featuring music and dancing with local swing band the Bon Bon Vivant, a cooking demonstration by Café NOMA, guided gallery visits, French-themed kids’ activities and more. Then on July 15th the neighborhood merchants on Ponce de Leon host a block party to celebrate Bastille Day with live music including Ukelele Jake, High Ground Drifters and Harmonouche, kids activities, art market, food and drinks and a costume contest for best Marie Antoinette or Napoleon.

2. Cheers! The annual Tales of the Cocktail shakes up the city July 18 to 23rd. The six-day event and largest cocktail festival in the world brings together a variety of bartenders, brand ambassadors, writers, and drink enthusiasts from all over. The event showcases more than 200 brand new seminars, tastings, competitions, networking opportunities and other spirited events. For more information and tickets: https://tickets.talesofthecocktail.com/#/schedule.