The Wanting Live in Studi OZ 2017 Kitchen Sink Summer of Love

Tune in this Wednesday July 9 around 10:30 p.m. for the July WWOZ Kitchen Sink 2017 Summer of Love Live Broadcasts from StudiOz.

For the second in our series of Live Broadcast we have the Wanting performing live. The Boudin Cowboy discovered them at the Michael Aaron Memorial held every year at B.J.'s on the Friday before Krewe Du Vieux back in Feburary 2017.

The Wanting is a Appalachian style folk trio from the front porches and neighborhood bars of New Orleans, Louisiana. Their style references the high lonesome sound of the Dust Bowl era with an intelligent and a finely crafted modern emotion. Their sound is live, in their carefully knit three part harmonies and intimate original tales of love, loss and the the esoteric.

Cate Swan, on ukulele and vocals, is a performance artist, makeup artist and costume designer from Somers Montana.

Chad Robin, on piano and vocals, is a woodworker and designer from Luling Louisiana.

Chris Jacob, on guitar and vocals, is a multi media artist and gallery owner from Zionsville Indiana.

We Will also be live streaming this performance on wwoz.org or Facebook Live.

We hope you Tune In (Turn on, and drop out) and make WWOZ your soundtrack for the 2017 Summer of Love.

Peace and love.

The Boudin Cowboy