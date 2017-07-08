Rhythm Room Playlist 07/07/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 8th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    Way Back Home    Jr. Walker & The All Stars    03:44    Rainbow Funk
2    lord deliver me    the original ensemble    02:27    the one-derful! collection vol. 4 - halo records
3    Let It Be    Bill Withers    02:36    Just As I Am
4    I'm Just A Guy    Alton Ellis    03:05    Studio One 45
5    You've Been Cheatin'    The Impressions    02:37    Complete A- and B-Sides: 1961-1968
6    Please Don't Send Him Back To Me    Sandra Phillips    02:09    Too Many People In One Bed
7    Lillie Mae    Bobby Womack    02:07    The Soul Of Minit Records
8    That's My Man    Marion James    02:24    Uptown, Down South:Excello
9    Scratch My Back    Otis Redding    02:43    The Soul Album
10    Hot Runnin' Soul    Paul Kelly    02:26    Dirt
11    People Sure Act Funny    Arthur Conley    02:12    Soul Directions
12    Set The Record Straight    Quiet Elegance    03:58    Superb Southern Fried Soul, Vol. 5: Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You
13    Like A Rolling Stone    The Wailing Souls    04:11    Psychedelic Souls
14    The Sweetest Thing    Ryan Shaw    03:50    It Gets Better
15    Cityscape    slim moore and the mar-kays    04:27    Introducing
16    Summer    War    04:01    The Best Of War
17    Inspiration Information    SHARON JONES & THE DAP-KINGS    04:08    Soul Time!
18    Move on Up    The Dynamics    05:59    Version Excursions
19    Many Rivers To Cross    The Brand New Heavies    03:33    All About The Funk
20    Fever Dreams    Mia Borders    04:57    Fever Dreams
21    Serema feat. Ebo Taylor    Professor Wouassa    05:29    Grow Yes Yes!
22    Annie Mae    The Hot 8 Brass Band    04:15    On the Spot
23    Hello    Jupiter & Okwess    03:46    Kin Sonic
24    Evil Ways    Ozomatli    03:28    Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica
25    Jupiter    Earth, Wind & Fire    03:12    All 'N All
26    Lowball Express    Corey Glover    04:47    Hymns
27    People Of Today    Isley Brothers    04:41    Harvest For The World [Expanded]
28    Off the Line    Will Sessions    04:25    Deluxe
29    A Life For Da Sweet Ting feat. Eased    Bootsy Collins    03:20    Play With Bootsy
30    Chuck Baby    Chuck Brown    03:58    Wèr'e about the business
31    Hole in my Pocket Featuring Fallon Williams    Cookin on 3 Burners    03:43    Soul Messin
32    Betcha By Golly, Wow    The Stylistics    03:49    The Stylistics

