Rhythm Room Playlist 07/07/17

1 Way Back Home Jr. Walker & The All Stars 03:44 Rainbow Funk
2 lord deliver me the original ensemble 02:27 the one-derful! collection vol. 4 - halo records
3 Let It Be Bill Withers 02:36 Just As I Am
4 I'm Just A Guy Alton Ellis 03:05 Studio One 45
5 You've Been Cheatin' The Impressions 02:37 Complete A- and B-Sides: 1961-1968
6 Please Don't Send Him Back To Me Sandra Phillips 02:09 Too Many People In One Bed
7 Lillie Mae Bobby Womack 02:07 The Soul Of Minit Records
8 That's My Man Marion James 02:24 Uptown, Down South:Excello
9 Scratch My Back Otis Redding 02:43 The Soul Album
10 Hot Runnin' Soul Paul Kelly 02:26 Dirt
11 People Sure Act Funny Arthur Conley 02:12 Soul Directions
12 Set The Record Straight Quiet Elegance 03:58 Superb Southern Fried Soul, Vol. 5: Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You
13 Like A Rolling Stone The Wailing Souls 04:11 Psychedelic Souls
14 The Sweetest Thing Ryan Shaw 03:50 It Gets Better
15 Cityscape slim moore and the mar-kays 04:27 Introducing
16 Summer War 04:01 The Best Of War
17 Inspiration Information SHARON JONES & THE DAP-KINGS 04:08 Soul Time!
18 Move on Up The Dynamics 05:59 Version Excursions
19 Many Rivers To Cross The Brand New Heavies 03:33 All About The Funk
20 Fever Dreams Mia Borders 04:57 Fever Dreams
21 Serema feat. Ebo Taylor Professor Wouassa 05:29 Grow Yes Yes!
22 Annie Mae The Hot 8 Brass Band 04:15 On the Spot
23 Hello Jupiter & Okwess 03:46 Kin Sonic
24 Evil Ways Ozomatli 03:28 Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica
25 Jupiter Earth, Wind & Fire 03:12 All 'N All
26 Lowball Express Corey Glover 04:47 Hymns
27 People Of Today Isley Brothers 04:41 Harvest For The World [Expanded]
28 Off the Line Will Sessions 04:25 Deluxe
29 A Life For Da Sweet Ting feat. Eased Bootsy Collins 03:20 Play With Bootsy
30 Chuck Baby Chuck Brown 03:58 Wèr'e about the business
31 Hole in my Pocket Featuring Fallon Williams Cookin on 3 Burners 03:43 Soul Messin
32 Betcha By Golly, Wow The Stylistics 03:49 The Stylistics