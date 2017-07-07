Diggin in the Crates - July 7, Murf Reeves

Sometimes, an album surfaces and I have an instant rapport. The connections could be any number of things, but there is a familiarity or comfort, even if the subject matter is not so comfortable. Really, I think is because the songs are saying how I am feeling. Tapping into Jung's idea of a collective unconsicous, the force moving us towards something because it feels to be a kind of a truth.

Benjamin Booker's sophmore release, "Witness," is a beautiful evolution of his musical skills, but in the lyrics, I hear a man who is confused, and maybe feeling a little bit of desperation at the lack of answers, as he navigates the challenges of today's fast, sometimes, violent times. The records sounds fuller and richer than his debut album, "Benjamin Booker," one of the great effects of constantly touring, Your skills get better and you begin to understand the rapport with your audience, and how to properly engage them so everyone gets involved in the music. Also doesn't hurt to have a bigger budget going into the album sessions(recorded in Woodstock, and New York City,) with the ability to fully accessorize the songs bringing them that much more to life, Mavis Staples lending guest vocals for title track is a great example. Booker also wrote "Take us Back," for Mavis's 2016 record, Living on a High Note.

The music is a mix of garage blues, rock and soul with some gospel accents thorughout the record. Lyrics find Booker looking inside for answers to some of his life questions, relationships on "Truth is Heavy," where his journey is taking him, "Motivation,: and his view of violence in today's America on "Witness." Booker is asking himself some strong questions, and he may be asking you the same. A beautiful recording made with honesty, please give it a listen!