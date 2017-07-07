Diggin in the Crates - July 7, Murf Reeves

Published on: July 7th, 2017
Benjamin Booker

  Sometimes, an album surfaces and I have an instant rapport. The connections could be any number of things, but there is a familiarity or comfort, even if the subject matter is not so comfortable.  Really, I think is because the songs are saying how I am feeling.  Tapping into Jung's idea of a collective unconsicous,  the force moving us towards something  because it feels to be a kind of a truth.   

Benjamin Booker's sophmore release, "Witness," is a beautiful evolution of his musical skills, but in the lyrics, I hear a man who is confused, and maybe feeling a little bit of desperation at the lack of answers, as he navigates the challenges of today's fast, sometimes, violent times.  The records sounds fuller and richer than his debut album, "Benjamin Booker,"  one of the great  effects of constantly touring,  Your skills get better and you begin to understand the rapport with your audience, and how to properly engage them so everyone gets involved in the music.  Also doesn't hurt to have a bigger budget going into the album sessions(recorded in Woodstock, and New York City,) with the ability to fully accessorize the songs bringing them that much more to life, Mavis Staples lending guest vocals for title track is a great example.   Booker also wrote "Take us Back," for Mavis's 2016 record, Living on a High Note.  

The music is a mix of garage blues, rock and soul with some gospel accents thorughout the record.  Lyrics find Booker looking inside for answers to some of his life questions, relationships on "Truth is Heavy,"  where his journey is taking him, "Motivation,: and his view of violence in today's America on "Witness." Booker is asking himself some strong questions, and he may be asking you the same.  A beautiful recording made with honesty, please give it a listen!

 

 An album about enjoying the moment is Brokedown in Bakersfield.  A California supergroup of sorts, formed in 2011 and debuted at that year's High Sierra Festival.  B.I.B celebrates the sound of Gram Parsons and Merle Haggard country offerings while injecting the sound with sunny California groove. The album's opening track, "Working Man's Blues," sets the tempo and tone for having a great time.  The band a made up from members of ALO, The Motherhips, and Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers (check out Grambler's 2015 record, Loved While Lost, for some California groovy gospel flavored country.) This band has some legs and is not afraid to do some running.  Sadly I can only find some live performances on the webs and this recording.  Seek them out, and let B.I.B. they need to right some more of them ther songs!!!

 

 

