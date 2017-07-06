5 things to know 7/7 to 7/13

3. The closing reception of Waltzing the Muse: The Paintings of James Michalopoulos at The Ogden Museum of Southern Art will be held on Thursday 7/13. Enjoy Opera on Tap, a rum tasting from Old New Orleans Rum, and a gallery tour plus a talk by the Ogden Museum’s Curator of the Collection, Bradley Sumrall as the museum bids farewell to an incredible retrospective of one of New Orleans’ favorite artists. 7/13, 6pm-8pm.
4. Jazzin on the River's annual fundraiser will float along the river on the Steamboat Natchez Saturday. Hosted by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul New Orleans, the event includes dinner, dancing, and family fun while showing support to the service. 7/8, 6:30pm.
5. The 3rd Annual Frida Fest in Bay St. Louis commences Saturday July 8th at Smith & Lens Gallery. Celebrate the legend of iconic artist Frida Kahlo all over old town Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi with a Frida look-a-like contest, art, crafts, and more. 7/8, 4pm-8pm.