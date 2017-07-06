5 things to know 7/7 to 7/13

1. San Fermin in Nueva Orleans, aka Running of the Bulls, cuts loose July 7-9th. The tradition pays homage to the world famous Encierro of Pamplona, Spain, or “The Running of the Bulls" except the bulls are Big Easy Rollergirls and participants from other roller derby leagues across the country. The weekend-long celebration that includes live music, parties, Rolling Elvi, marching bands and of course, The Running of The Bulls. Proceeds of the event will go to Beth’s Friends Forever and the Big Easy Animal Rescue. More information about San Fermin en Nueva Orleans is available at nolabulls.com.

2. Black Star ​Caffe will be holding its 4th Little Afraka Street Festival on Sunday. The free celebration hosts music, dance, games, food, crafts, and enrichment. But most importantly, it allows attendees the special opprortunity to build with one another, learn, teach, commune, and remember who we are. All this while supporting a local business, Black Star Caffe. Sunday, July 9 from 12pm to 7pm at Black Star Books and Caffe at 800 Belleville.