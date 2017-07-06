5 things to know 7/7 to 7/13

Published on: July 6th, 2017

bullrun.jpg

Running of the Bulls. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

1.    San Fermin in Nueva Orleans, aka Running of the Bulls, cuts loose July 7-9th. The tradition pays homage to the world famous Encierro of Pamplona, Spain, or “The Running of the Bulls" except the bulls are Big Easy Rollergirls and participants from other roller derby leagues across the country. The weekend-long celebration that includes live music, parties, Rolling Elvi, marching bands and of course, The Running of The Bulls. Proceeds of the event will go to Beth’s Friends Forever and the Big Easy Animal Rescue. More information about San Fermin en Nueva Orleans is available at nolabulls.com.

2.  Black Star ​Caffe will be holding its 4th Little Afraka Street Festival on Sunday. The free celebration hosts music, dance, games, food, crafts, and enrichment. But most importantly, it allows attendees the special opprortunity to build with one another, learn, teach, commune, and remember who we are. All this while supporting a local business, Black Star Caffe. Sunday, July 9 from 12pm to 7pm at Black Star Books and Caffe at 800 Belleville. 

3.    The closing reception of Waltzing the Muse: The Paintings of James Michalopoulos at The Ogden Museum of Southern Art will be held on Thursday 7/13. Enjoy Opera on Tap, a rum tasting from Old New Orleans Rum, and a gallery tour plus a talk by the Ogden Museum’s Curator of the Collection, Bradley Sumrall as the museum bids farewell to an incredible retrospective of one of New Orleans’ favorite artists. 7/13, 6pm-8pm. 

4.  Jazzin on the River's annual fundraiser will float along the river on the Steamboat Natchez Saturday. Hosted by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul New Orleans, the event includes dinner, dancing, and family fun while showing support to the service. 7/8, 6:30pm.

5.   The 3rd Annual Frida Fest in Bay St. Louis commences Saturday July 8th at Smith & Lens Gallery. Celebrate the legend of iconic artist Frida Kahlo all over old town Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi with a Frida look-a-like contest, art, crafts, and more. 7/8, 4pm-8pm. 

 

