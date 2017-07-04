Running With The Bulls

Authored by: 
Sharon Armstrong
Published on: July 4th, 2017

rotb.jpg

El Encierro, The Running Of The Bulls, New Orleans Style

 

It’s that time of the year again.

On Saturday July 8, 2017, the hot streets of New Orleans will resound to a symphony of whiffle bats on unsuspecting behinds in celebration of the 11th San Fermin en Neuva Orleans as the ever-spectacular El Encierro, or Running of The Bulls, starring New Orleans’ favorite roller-derby skaters, the Big Easy Roller Girls, is unleashed at 8 a.m. sharp at The Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Blvd.

Inspired by the Spanish festival of San Fermin, San Fermin gen Neuva Orleans is a weekend-long of series of events that includes live music, parties, an Earnest Hemingway look-a-like competition, Rolling Elvi, marching bands and of course, The Running of The Bulls.  

This year, The Zydepunks will also join in the festivities, lending their high-energy music post-encierro, to the afterparty held at the Sugar Mill, which will also feature music by DJ RQaway, and of course hundreds of roller derby girls from all over the U.S. and around the world

“We always look forward to coming to New Orleans to play,” said Zydepunk founding member Christian Kuffner. “It’s been a couple of years since we have played here and who doesn’t love the Running of The Bulls?”

 

Proceeds of the event will go to Beth’s Friends Forever and the Big Easy Animal Rescue.

More information about San Fermin en Nueva Orleans is available at nolabulls.com.

More information about Beth’s Friends Forever is available at Beth’s Friends Forever

Topic tags: 
Running Of The Bulls, The Zydepunks
Related show host(s): 
Sharon Armstrong
Related program(s): 
Music in the Glen with Sharon Armstrong

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.