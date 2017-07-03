Morning Set Playlist 07/03/17

1 God Bless The Child Kenny Burrell 08:56 God Bless The Child
2 Suzanne Nina Simone 04:22 To Love Somebody
3 Both Sides Now Pat Martino 02:16 Consciousness
4 Gone Gary Burton 04:55 Tennessee Firebird
5 Georgia on my mind Standard Roots 04:14 The Time Is Now Vol. 2
6 Nightlife Billy Butler 05:58 Night Life
7 Nuages Willie Nelson 03:40 Night And Day
8 Drop and Pop Hubert Laws 03:10 A Hero Ain't Nothin' But A Sandwich
9 A Time And A Place Junior Mance 05:07 I Believe To My Soul
10 Ritmo Uni Cal Tjader & Eddie Palmieri 03:54 El Sonido Nuevo
11 Ten Ten African Jazz Pioneers 04:07 The African Jazz Pioneers
12 Fast Car Dennis Rollins Badbone & Co 03:18 Make Your Move
13 Midnight Rider Maynard Parker 04:03 Midnight Rider
14 Sunshine Superman Gabor Szabo 03:46 Bacchanal
15 Lonely Town, Lonely Street Bobbi Humphrey 04:36 Dig This!
16 Ensingle Johnny Almond Music Machine 04:43 Patent Pending
17 I'll Be Seeing You Regina Carter 05:10 I'll Be Seeing You A Sentimental Journey
18 easy snappin rico rodriguez 03:57 that man is forward (reissue 1998)
19 Knocks Me Off My Feet David Newman 03:59 Concrete Jungle
20 Afro-Harping Dorothy Ashby 03:01 Afro-Harping
21 Deja Vu Dionne Farris Charlie Hunter Duo, The 04:12 DionneDionne
22 Blues In Orbit Duke Ellington 02:27 Blues In Orbit
23 Let the Music Take Your Mind Ed Cherry 04:36 Soul Tree
24 Blues Eddie Harris 04:30 Silver Cycles
25 Moeda, Reza e Cor Dom Salvador 03:20 Dom Salvador
26 Sittin' Duck The Three Sounds 09:19 Elegant Soul
27 Walk on the wild side Tok Tok Tok 04:40 I Wish
28 Angel Wes Montgomery 02:50 A Day In The Life
29 Eastern Standard Time Western Standard Time 05:04 A Big Band Tribite To The Skatalites
30 It's Alright William Parker 05:14 I Plan to Stay a Believer, The Inside Songs of Curtis Mayfield, Disc 2
31 Arabian Flavor Underground Horns 07:13 Big Beat
32 Misty Little Charlie & Organ Grinder Swing 06:31 Skronky Tonk
33 She Ain't Right for You Macy Gray 04:58 Stripped
34 Peanut Vendor Fania All Stars 05:01 Rhythm Machine
35 Sharpener Hackney Colliery Band 02:26 Sharpener
36 Ball Of Fire Jazz Jamaica Allstars 07:53
37 A Night In Tunisia Tony Allen 06:07 A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers