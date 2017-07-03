Morning Set Playlist 07/03/17

1 God Bless The Child Kenny Burrell 08:56 God Bless The Child

2 Suzanne Nina Simone 04:22 To Love Somebody

3 Both Sides Now Pat Martino 02:16 Consciousness

4 Gone Gary Burton 04:55 Tennessee Firebird

5 Georgia on my mind Standard Roots 04:14 The Time Is Now Vol. 2

6 Nightlife Billy Butler 05:58 Night Life

7 Nuages Willie Nelson 03:40 Night And Day

8 Drop and Pop Hubert Laws 03:10 A Hero Ain't Nothin' But A Sandwich

9 A Time And A Place Junior Mance 05:07 I Believe To My Soul

10 Ritmo Uni Cal Tjader & Eddie Palmieri 03:54 El Sonido Nuevo

11 Ten Ten African Jazz Pioneers 04:07 The African Jazz Pioneers

12 Fast Car Dennis Rollins Badbone & Co 03:18 Make Your Move

13 Midnight Rider Maynard Parker 04:03 Midnight Rider

14 Sunshine Superman Gabor Szabo 03:46 Bacchanal

15 Lonely Town, Lonely Street Bobbi Humphrey 04:36 Dig This!

16 Ensingle Johnny Almond Music Machine 04:43 Patent Pending

17 I'll Be Seeing You Regina Carter 05:10 I'll Be Seeing You A Sentimental Journey

18 easy snappin rico rodriguez 03:57 that man is forward (reissue 1998)

19 Knocks Me Off My Feet David Newman 03:59 Concrete Jungle

20 Afro-Harping Dorothy Ashby 03:01 Afro-Harping

21 Deja Vu Dionne Farris Charlie Hunter Duo, The 04:12 DionneDionne

22 Blues In Orbit Duke Ellington 02:27 Blues In Orbit

23 Let the Music Take Your Mind Ed Cherry 04:36 Soul Tree

24 Blues Eddie Harris 04:30 Silver Cycles

25 Moeda, Reza e Cor Dom Salvador 03:20 Dom Salvador

26 Sittin' Duck The Three Sounds 09:19 Elegant Soul

27 Walk on the wild side Tok Tok Tok 04:40 I Wish

28 Angel Wes Montgomery 02:50 A Day In The Life

29 Eastern Standard Time Western Standard Time 05:04 A Big Band Tribite To The Skatalites

30 It's Alright William Parker 05:14 I Plan to Stay a Believer, The Inside Songs of Curtis Mayfield, Disc 2

31 Arabian Flavor Underground Horns 07:13 Big Beat

32 Misty Little Charlie & Organ Grinder Swing 06:31 Skronky Tonk

33 She Ain't Right for You Macy Gray 04:58 Stripped

34 Peanut Vendor Fania All Stars 05:01 Rhythm Machine

35 Sharpener Hackney Colliery Band 02:26 Sharpener

36 Ball Of Fire Jazz Jamaica Allstars 07:53

37 A Night In Tunisia Tony Allen 06:07 A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers