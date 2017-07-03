Morning Set Playlist 07/03/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 3rd, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    God Bless The Child    Kenny Burrell    08:56    God Bless The Child
2    Suzanne    Nina Simone    04:22    To Love Somebody
3    Both Sides Now    Pat Martino    02:16    Consciousness
4    Gone    Gary Burton    04:55    Tennessee Firebird
5    Georgia on my mind    Standard Roots    04:14    The Time Is Now Vol. 2
6    Nightlife    Billy Butler    05:58    Night Life
7    Nuages    Willie Nelson    03:40    Night And Day
8    Drop and Pop    Hubert Laws    03:10    A Hero Ain't Nothin' But A Sandwich
9    A Time And A Place    Junior Mance    05:07    I Believe To My Soul
10    Ritmo Uni    Cal Tjader & Eddie Palmieri    03:54    El Sonido Nuevo
11    Ten Ten    African Jazz Pioneers    04:07    The African Jazz Pioneers
12    Fast Car    Dennis Rollins Badbone & Co    03:18    Make Your Move
13    Midnight Rider    Maynard Parker    04:03    Midnight Rider
14    Sunshine Superman    Gabor Szabo    03:46    Bacchanal
15    Lonely Town, Lonely Street    Bobbi Humphrey    04:36    Dig This!
16    Ensingle    Johnny Almond Music Machine    04:43    Patent Pending
17    I'll Be Seeing You    Regina Carter    05:10    I'll Be Seeing You A Sentimental Journey
18    easy snappin    rico rodriguez    03:57    that man is forward (reissue 1998)
19    Knocks Me Off My Feet    David Newman    03:59    Concrete Jungle
20    Afro-Harping    Dorothy Ashby    03:01    Afro-Harping
21    Deja Vu    Dionne Farris Charlie Hunter Duo, The    04:12    DionneDionne
22    Blues In Orbit    Duke Ellington    02:27    Blues In Orbit
23    Let the Music Take Your Mind    Ed Cherry    04:36    Soul Tree
24    Blues    Eddie Harris    04:30    Silver Cycles
25    Moeda, Reza e Cor    Dom Salvador    03:20    Dom Salvador
26    Sittin' Duck    The Three Sounds    09:19    Elegant Soul
27    Walk on the wild side    Tok Tok Tok    04:40    I Wish
28    Angel    Wes Montgomery    02:50    A Day In The Life
29    Eastern Standard Time    Western Standard Time    05:04    A Big Band Tribite To The Skatalites
30    It's Alright    William Parker    05:14    I Plan to Stay a Believer, The Inside Songs of Curtis Mayfield, Disc 2
31    Arabian Flavor    Underground Horns    07:13    Big Beat
32    Misty    Little Charlie & Organ Grinder Swing    06:31    Skronky Tonk
33    She Ain't Right for You    Macy Gray    04:58    Stripped
34    Peanut Vendor    Fania All Stars    05:01    Rhythm Machine
35    Sharpener    Hackney Colliery Band    02:26    Sharpener
36    Ball Of Fire    Jazz Jamaica Allstars    07:53    
37    A Night In Tunisia    Tony Allen    06:07    A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.