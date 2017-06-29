5 things to know for 6/30 to 7/6

4. Go 4th on the River kicks off their 27th Anniversary celebrating Independence Day New Orleans-syle on the Riverfront! Free live performances start at 5pm in Crescent Park in the French Market District. The famous dueling barges Fireworks display blasts off at 9pm. It's been ranked #5 in the "must see" fireworks display in the U.S. by American Pyrotechnic Association.
5. WWOZ has two in-studio live broadcasts Thursday July 6th. Set for noon, we’ll feature our monthly Cuttin' Class series with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music Jazz Band. Then, at 2:30pm, don't miss an anticipated performance from Cyril Neville and Swampfunk during the blues show. Both performances include live video streams you can catch here or on our Facebook page.