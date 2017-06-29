5 Things to Know for 6/30 to 7/6

Published on: June 29th, 2017

ellismarsaliskids-906.jpg

Ellis Marsalis Center for Music
5 things to know for 6/30 to 7/6

1. The Lower 9th Ward Music Park unveils their new Music Playground June 30th! The Friday event features musical performances, food vendors and activities for the whole family. Founder Burnell Colton believes the interactive art and sound station will entertain and educate the community from young children to adults. The event is free and open to the public and takes place between 4pm-10pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7pm.  

2. Essence Music Fest happens June 29th to July 2nd with performances by Diana Ross, Trombone Shorty, PJ Morton, Solange and plenty more. The concert series takes place at the Superdome in the evening; during the day, the Convention Center features many free motivational seminars, beauty & style demonstrations, and even Southern cooking demonstrations!

3. Slidell Heritage Fest celebrates July 1st with music performances by Rockin' Dopsie Jr & The Zydeco Twisters, Sweet Tea Trio and Caleb Johnson. The family event is held in the beautiful Heritage Park and features delicious food, games, and specialty vendors. Proceeds go to six local charities-- Boy's & Girls Club of Slidell, Family Promise, Hospice Foundation of the South, Notes for Education, Slidell Police Association and the Boy Scouts.

4. Go 4th on the River kicks off their 27th Anniversary celebrating Independence Day New Orleans-syle on the Riverfront! Free live performances start at 5pm in Crescent Park in the French Market District. The famous dueling barges Fireworks display blasts off at 9pm. It's been ranked #5  in the "must see" fireworks display in the U.S. by American Pyrotechnic Association.  

5. WWOZ has two in-studio live broadcasts Thursday July 6th.  Set for noon, we’ll feature our monthly Cuttin' Class series with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music Jazz Band. Then, at 2:30pm, don't miss an anticipated performance from Cyril Neville and Swampfunk during the blues show. Both performances include live video streams you can catch here or on our Facebook page. 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.