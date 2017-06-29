5 things to know for 6/30 to 7/6

1. The Lower 9th Ward Music Park unveils their new Music Playground June 30th! The Friday event features musical performances, food vendors and activities for the whole family. Founder Burnell Colton believes the interactive art and sound station will entertain and educate the community from young children to adults. The event is free and open to the public and takes place between 4pm-10pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7pm.

2. Essence Music Fest happens June 29th to July 2nd with performances by Diana Ross, Trombone Shorty, PJ Morton, Solange and plenty more. The concert series takes place at the Superdome in the evening; during the day, the Convention Center features many free motivational seminars, beauty & style demonstrations, and even Southern cooking demonstrations!

3. Slidell Heritage Fest celebrates July 1st with music performances by Rockin' Dopsie Jr & The Zydeco Twisters, Sweet Tea Trio and Caleb Johnson. The family event is held in the beautiful Heritage Park and features delicious food, games, and specialty vendors. Proceeds go to six local charities-- Boy's & Girls Club of Slidell, Family Promise, Hospice Foundation of the South, Notes for Education, Slidell Police Association and the Boy Scouts.