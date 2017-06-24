Rhythm Room Playlist 06/23/17

1 Green Onions Hal Singer 02:26 Paris Soul Food
2 Almighty Way Toots And The Maytals 03:57 Flip And Twist
3 The Truth Marches On Al Green 02:43 The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 4)=P&K
4 don't let the love light leave carla thomas 02:27 more from the other side of the trax - stax-volt 45rpm rarities 1960-1968
5 Rock it Sister Blue Riddim Band 03:30 Restless Spirit
6 Hello My Lover (WhereVerYou Are) Paul Vann 02:26 Lost Soul Dynamite, Vol. 1
7 Come On And Make Up My Mind George Jackson & Dan Greer 02:36 Kent 428 - George Jackson & Dan Greer - At Goldwax
8 What You See Is What You're Gonna Get Brenda George 02:31 Wanted Soul From Diggers to Music Lovers (2017)
9 Um Um Um Um Um Um Shango 02:42 Shango
10 Got to Get Enough (Of Your Sweet Love... Roy C. Hammond 02:46 Sex & Soul
11 Why Did You Put Your Shoes Under My Bed Don Covay 03:45 Super Dude
12 Theme From Cleopatra Jones Joe Simon 03:48 Wanted Soul From Diggers to Music Lovers (2017)
13 one lie (leads to another) Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band 05:18 90 day cycle people
14 What About Me Lake Street Dive 04:18 Bad Self Portraits '14
15 Hey Joe Willy DeVille 04:10 Best of Willy DeVille
16 Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out Leela James 03:53 Let's Do It Again
17 Third World Girl [Alternate Vocal/Mix] Marvin Gaye 06:34 Midnight Love & The Sexual Healing Sessions
18 Memories_Of_The_Future_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_ Meklit 03:32 the People move, the music moves too
19 Love In Hong Kong Bei Bei & Shawn Lee 03:59 Year of the Funky
20 Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor) Professor Wouassa 08:26 Dangerous Koko!
21 Mystery man The last poets 04:29 Scatterap / Home
22 Human Nature Pt.2 Youngblood Brass Band 05:11 center : level : roar
23 Celestial Blues The Souljazz Orchestra 05:53 Inner Fire
24 Gumbo Ya Ya Speedometer 02:40 Downtown Funk 74
25 Voyage To The Bottom Of The P Mutiny 04:02 Mutiny On The Mamaship
26 So Early In The Morning Trouble Funk 07:05 Drop the Bomb
27 It's Just Begun The Jimmy Castor Bunch 03:44 The Everything Man: The Best of the Jimmy Castor Bunch
28 Raise Up Larry Graham And Graham Central Station Feat. Prince 05:38 Raise Up
29 You Don't Know Me Syl Johnson 04:03 Back For A Taste Of Your Love