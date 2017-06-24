Rhythm Room Playlist 06/23/17

1 Green Onions Hal Singer 02:26 Paris Soul Food

2 Almighty Way Toots And The Maytals 03:57 Flip And Twist

3 The Truth Marches On Al Green 02:43 The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 4)=P&K

4 don't let the love light leave carla thomas 02:27 more from the other side of the trax - stax-volt 45rpm rarities 1960-1968

5 Rock it Sister Blue Riddim Band 03:30 Restless Spirit

6 Hello My Lover (WhereVerYou Are) Paul Vann 02:26 Lost Soul Dynamite, Vol. 1

7 Come On And Make Up My Mind George Jackson & Dan Greer 02:36 Kent 428 - George Jackson & Dan Greer - At Goldwax

8 What You See Is What You're Gonna Get Brenda George 02:31 Wanted Soul From Diggers to Music Lovers (2017)

9 Um Um Um Um Um Um Shango 02:42 Shango

10 Got to Get Enough (Of Your Sweet Love... Roy C. Hammond 02:46 Sex & Soul

11 Why Did You Put Your Shoes Under My Bed Don Covay 03:45 Super Dude

12 Theme From Cleopatra Jones Joe Simon 03:48 Wanted Soul From Diggers to Music Lovers (2017)

13 one lie (leads to another) Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band 05:18 90 day cycle people

14 What About Me Lake Street Dive 04:18 Bad Self Portraits '14

15 Hey Joe Willy DeVille 04:10 Best of Willy DeVille

16 Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out Leela James 03:53 Let's Do It Again

17 Third World Girl [Alternate Vocal/Mix] Marvin Gaye 06:34 Midnight Love & The Sexual Healing Sessions

18 Memories_Of_The_Future_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_ Meklit 03:32 the People move, the music moves too

19 Love In Hong Kong Bei Bei & Shawn Lee 03:59 Year of the Funky

20 Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor) Professor Wouassa 08:26 Dangerous Koko!

21 Mystery man The last poets 04:29 Scatterap / Home

22 Human Nature Pt.2 Youngblood Brass Band 05:11 center : level : roar

23 Celestial Blues The Souljazz Orchestra 05:53 Inner Fire

24 Gumbo Ya Ya Speedometer 02:40 Downtown Funk 74

25 Voyage To The Bottom Of The P Mutiny 04:02 Mutiny On The Mamaship

26 So Early In The Morning Trouble Funk 07:05 Drop the Bomb

27 It's Just Begun The Jimmy Castor Bunch 03:44 The Everything Man: The Best of the Jimmy Castor Bunch

28 Raise Up Larry Graham And Graham Central Station Feat. Prince 05:38 Raise Up

29 You Don't Know Me Syl Johnson 04:03 Back For A Taste Of Your Love