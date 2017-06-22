5 things to know for 6/23 - 6/29

3. New Orleans’ Jazz band The Session will perform live in WWOZ’s studio Friday 6/23. The group performs contemporary jazz with experimental elements and appreciation for traditional jazz. They are set to go live for 5pm during the weekly Jazz From the French Market show. Join us for the live video stream on our Facebook Page or here.
4. Don't miss the Second Line Season Finale wrap up with the Uptown Swingers Second Line Parade! Uptown Swingers Social & Pleasure Club is a Second Organization that was founded in 2004 By Ezell Hines, a long-standing member of the Young Men Olympics S&P Club. The parade starts Sunday June 25th, from 3:30pm to 7:30pm. The route and details can be found here.
5. New Orleans Caribbean Festival kicks off this weekend 6/24 to 6/25 in the historic Central City neighborhood. The yearly festival showcases the best in Caribbean cuisine, music, and culture while highlighting New Orleans' deeply rooted cultural connections as the Caribbean's northern-most city.