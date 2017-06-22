5 things to know for 6/23 - 6/29

1. We recently introduced a new tool for exploring New Orleans music and culture: a web site called A Closer Walk. The site is an interactive map that allows you to dive into the rich music and culutral history of New Orleans from the births of bounce to the early jazz of Jelly Rolly Morton to the African and Carribean cultural collision at Congo Square. You can search by block, genre, and even time frame. This tool is important to help educate and conserve the city's history.

2. Rain or shine, WWOZ will be broadcasting live from Cajun-Zydeco Festival this Saturday, June 24th from 2pm to 7pm. Jim Hobbs will host the show as we air performances from Lost Bayou Ramblers, Les Freres Michot, Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band and many more. Alongside music the festival also features an arts market, food vendors, folk life craft demonstrations, children's activities, and food. Admission is free. More details on the live broadcast here.