5 things to know for 6/23 - 6/29

Bruce Daigrepont at the Cajun-Zydeco Fest. Photo by David Stafford.
The Session live in the studio. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Uptown Swingers. Photo by Action Jackson.
1. We recently introduced a new tool for exploring New Orleans music and culture: a web site called A Closer Walk. The site is an interactive map that allows you to dive into the rich music and culutral history of New Orleans from the births of bounce to the early jazz of Jelly Rolly Morton to the African and Carribean cultural collision at Congo Square. You can search by block, genre, and even time frame. This tool is important to help educate and conserve the city's history. 

2.  Rain or shine, WWOZ will be broadcasting live from Cajun-Zydeco Festival this Saturday, June 24th from 2pm to 7pm. Jim Hobbs will host the show as we air performances from Lost Bayou Ramblers, Les Freres Michot, Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band and many more. Alongside music the festival also features an arts market, food vendors, folk life craft demonstrations, children's activities, and food. Admission is free. More details on the live broadcast here

 


3. New Orleans’ Jazz band The Session will perform live in WWOZ’s studio Friday 6/23. The group performs contemporary jazz with experimental elements and appreciation for traditional jazz. They are set to go live for 5pm during the weekly Jazz From the French Market show. Join us for the live video stream on our Facebook Page or here. 

4. Don't miss the Second Line Season Finale wrap up with the Uptown Swingers Second Line Parade! Uptown Swingers Social & Pleasure Club is a Second Organization that was founded in 2004 By Ezell Hines, a long-standing member of the Young Men Olympics S&P Club. The parade starts Sunday June 25th, from 3:30pm to 7:30pm. The route and details can be found here

5. New Orleans Caribbean Festival kicks off this weekend 6/24 to 6/25 in the historic Central City neighborhood. The yearly festival showcases the best in Caribbean cuisine, music, and culture while highlighting New Orleans' deeply rooted cultural connections as the Caribbean's northern-most city. 

 

 

 

