Jamming on the Harp

Authored by: 
Murf Reeves
Published on: June 21st, 2017

fullsizeoutput_48e.jpeg

Harps waiting to unleash their harpness!

img_0588.jpg

Patrice Fisher giving us the latin harp low-down
 

 

A visit to the New Orleans Jazz and Pop Harp Weekend

 

           Patrice Fisher

              When was the last time you thought about, the Harp?  Not the irish lager, rather the instrument.  A kind of mysterious instrument, with origins going back possibly to 3000 B.C. The harp always represented something fantastical to me, evoking memories of The Princess and the Pea or Jack and the Beanstalk.  Imagine my surprise to turn on WWOZ last week, Sally Young’s traditional jazz show and being interviewed are two folks, who were performing/teaching at the New Orleans Jazz and Pop Harp Weekend.  
         What is the Jazz and Pop Harp Weekend? That was the same questioned I asked and went to listen to seek out an answer.  What I discovered was an amazing world of  harp players and interesting interpretations of songs at an afternoon, concert at the East Jefferson Public Library (rad library!)  The J&P Harp Weekend happened over three days, June 16-18  and was filled with workshop modules that explored various styles and genres,  exclusively for the harp.  Country, jazz, latin, blues, a session focusing on Thelonious Monk and Django Rheinhart, accompanied by live performances each day.
    My girlfriend was game, so we attended a Saturday afternoon performance by Patrice Fisher and Martha Gallagher.  Patrice, a latin jazz harpist, with 15 recordings and extensive touring resume as a Louisiana music ambassador, performed a set showcasing rhythms(“El Manisero”, and “Guantanamera”,)  honoring Louis Armstrong with a rendition of “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” with Martha guesting on vocals, and two of Patrice’s compositions, with the always closer, “Happy Socks.” Watching Patrice’s hands gliding over the strings,  as if she was conducting as  well as playing.  My mind had never put the harp together with jazz or latin, but hearing it for the first time, it sounded so natural,  the world was had been keeping a secret, and I was finally paying attention.  Patrice was joined by acoustic guitar(Roberto Moreira), bass(Josh Reppe,  and percussion(Carlos Valladares, also Patrice’s husband).  The combination of guitar and harp, brought out different nuances in the melodies and offered up so many reasons to get up and dance. The first time listening to a harp in a jazz quartet setting. 

 

 

 

       

 Martha Gallagher

         The band left and Martha Gallagher, from upstate New York , was the harpist for the second half of the performance. Martha started the set by herself, talking about her introduction to the harp,(Martha is self taught,) and her connection to  music.  Martha was playing a lever harp, invented, so players could switch the tuning of a particular string, adding a sharp or flat, by flipping the lever.  As Martha was performing, she was also moving levers,  whenever needed, to adjust the notes to fit the key.  In between tunes, Martha would talk about the songs, why or where they composed.  The stories were  insightful, because I was getting a peek into the creative process through the harp, an instrument which evoked more mystery than everyday listening enjoyment.  Suddenly, the harp seemed accessible to me, and hearing songs through the harp, (Martha did a killer version of T-Bone Walker’s, “Stormy Monday,”) gave them a fresh perspective.  Martha’s stories were very personal, death of her father, sacred family getaway place, and to be included, by listening, to her playing those moments on the harp was moving for a lot of us, stirring something inside.  As one listener said, she felt these songs were very meditative and made you want to shake that thing, just a little bit.
You’ll have to wait until next year to catch the J&P harp weekend, in the meantime, if you are curious check out the info below.  The harp is a beautiful, wondrous instrument, still cloaked in  a little music fantasy but all the more accessible by the artists keeping the instrument vibrant and living by touring, recording and teaching at weekends like The New Orleans Jazz and Pop Harp Weekend.  
I have listed info for all of the performers throughout the weekend so you can see the diversity of harp players.
 
 
Becca Babin - rebeccababin.com
Luke Brechtelsbauer - harpluke.com
Ben Creighton - www.bjcg.co.uk
Patrice Fisher - www.patricefisher.com
Martha Gallagher - adkharper.com
Rachel Van Vorhees - rachelvanvorhees.com
 
             
Topic tags: 
#performance, #harp, #nola

