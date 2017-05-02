Jazz Fest Weekend 2 broadcast previews

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: May 2nd, 2017

906x680 Quiana Lynell [Photo by Olivia Greene]

Quiana Lynell [Photo by Olivia Greene]
Quiana Lynell [Photo by Olivia Greene]

We're coming to you all weekend long from Jazz Fest 2017, Thursday through Sunday! WWOZ is planning to bring you over a dozen acts from the second weekend of Jazz Fest 2017, including sets from Quiana Lynell & the Lush Life Band (12:30-1:20p Thursday), Doyle Cooper Jazz Band (5:50-6:45p Thursday), Glen David Andrews (12:15-1p Saturday), and Tab Benoit (3:45-4:55p Sunday).

Get in the mood by checking out previews from each of these fabulous artists below and check out the full broadcast schedule.

Quiana Lynell & the Lush Life Band at WWOZ in March:

Doyle Cooper Jazz Band at WWOZ in March:

Glen David Andrews at Live From Basin Street Station in 2014:

Tab Benoit headlining the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest last October:

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest, Live event, Film/Video
