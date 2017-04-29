Rhythm Room Playlist Festival Special

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: April 29th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    The Treme Shuffle    James Andrews    03:27    The Big Time Stuff
2    Old Revival    The Electrifying Crown Seekers    03:55    Every Day I Wake Up Is A Good Day
3    Truth Will Set You Free    LaBelle    04:59    Back to Now
4    New Indian Blues    Brother Tyrone    04:36    Mindbender
5    You're The Dog (I Do The Barking Myself)    Irma Thomas    02:59    A Woman's Viewpoint
6    Please Don't Go    Stevie Wonder    04:09    Fulfillingsness' First Finale (AF)
7    Faith    Lake Street Dive    03:38    Fun Machine (EP)
8    Dead And Gone    79ers Gang    04:03    pre release
9    Dance The Night Away    Mavericks    04:23    Trampoline
10    Sugar In My Soul    Mia Borders    04:26    Fever Dreams
11    Sticking to My Guns    PJ Morton    03:42    Gumbo
12    Fantasy    Earth, Wind & Fire    04:38    All 'N All
13    Monk's Mardi Gras    Big Chief Monk Boudreaux    03:46    Won't Bow Down
14    Grand Theft    Chocolate Milk    05:30    We're all in this together
15    Fey-O (Feat. Shaye Cohn)    Leyla McCalla    03:13    A Day For The Hunter, A Day For The Prey
16    El Chuchumbé    Las Cafeteras    03:27    It's Time
17    Saca La Mascara    Debajo del Agua    03:19    
18    Poze    Lakou Mizik    03:19    Wa Di Yo
19    njoka    Mokoomba    03:46    
20    New P    Ceux Qui Marchent Debout    03:08    The Jackpot
21    Baraat To Nowhere    Red Baraat    05:13    Big Talk
22    Let Your Mind Be Free    The Soul Rebels    06:35    Let Your Mind Be Free
23    Right On (feat. Ms. Charm Taylor)    Galactic    03:31    Into The Deep (Deluxe Edition)
24    Baby C'mon    Corey Henry    04:34    Lapeitah
25    Stretch Your Rubber Band    The Meters    02:45    Zony Mash
26    Lay Away    Nigel Hall    05:58    Ladies & Gentlemen... Nigel Hall
27    The House Always Wins    William Bell    02:57    This Is Where I Live

