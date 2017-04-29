Rhythm Room Playlist Festival Special

1 The Treme Shuffle James Andrews 03:27 The Big Time Stuff

2 Old Revival The Electrifying Crown Seekers 03:55 Every Day I Wake Up Is A Good Day

3 Truth Will Set You Free LaBelle 04:59 Back to Now

4 New Indian Blues Brother Tyrone 04:36 Mindbender

5 You're The Dog (I Do The Barking Myself) Irma Thomas 02:59 A Woman's Viewpoint

6 Please Don't Go Stevie Wonder 04:09 Fulfillingsness' First Finale (AF)

7 Faith Lake Street Dive 03:38 Fun Machine (EP)

8 Dead And Gone 79ers Gang 04:03 pre release

9 Dance The Night Away Mavericks 04:23 Trampoline

10 Sugar In My Soul Mia Borders 04:26 Fever Dreams

11 Sticking to My Guns PJ Morton 03:42 Gumbo

12 Fantasy Earth, Wind & Fire 04:38 All 'N All

13 Monk's Mardi Gras Big Chief Monk Boudreaux 03:46 Won't Bow Down

14 Grand Theft Chocolate Milk 05:30 We're all in this together

15 Fey-O (Feat. Shaye Cohn) Leyla McCalla 03:13 A Day For The Hunter, A Day For The Prey

16 El Chuchumbé Las Cafeteras 03:27 It's Time

17 Saca La Mascara Debajo del Agua 03:19

18 Poze Lakou Mizik 03:19 Wa Di Yo

19 njoka Mokoomba 03:46

20 New P Ceux Qui Marchent Debout 03:08 The Jackpot

21 Baraat To Nowhere Red Baraat 05:13 Big Talk

22 Let Your Mind Be Free The Soul Rebels 06:35 Let Your Mind Be Free

23 Right On (feat. Ms. Charm Taylor) Galactic 03:31 Into The Deep (Deluxe Edition)

24 Baby C'mon Corey Henry 04:34 Lapeitah

25 Stretch Your Rubber Band The Meters 02:45 Zony Mash

26 Lay Away Nigel Hall 05:58 Ladies & Gentlemen... Nigel Hall

27 The House Always Wins William Bell 02:57 This Is Where I Live