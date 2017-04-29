Rhythm Room Playlist Festival Special

1 The Treme Shuffle James Andrews 03:27 The Big Time Stuff
2 Old Revival The Electrifying Crown Seekers 03:55 Every Day I Wake Up Is A Good Day
3 Truth Will Set You Free LaBelle 04:59 Back to Now
4 New Indian Blues Brother Tyrone 04:36 Mindbender
5 You're The Dog (I Do The Barking Myself) Irma Thomas 02:59 A Woman's Viewpoint
6 Please Don't Go Stevie Wonder 04:09 Fulfillingsness' First Finale (AF)
7 Faith Lake Street Dive 03:38 Fun Machine (EP)
8 Dead And Gone 79ers Gang 04:03 pre release
9 Dance The Night Away Mavericks 04:23 Trampoline
10 Sugar In My Soul Mia Borders 04:26 Fever Dreams
11 Sticking to My Guns PJ Morton 03:42 Gumbo
12 Fantasy Earth, Wind & Fire 04:38 All 'N All
13 Monk's Mardi Gras Big Chief Monk Boudreaux 03:46 Won't Bow Down
14 Grand Theft Chocolate Milk 05:30 We're all in this together
15 Fey-O (Feat. Shaye Cohn) Leyla McCalla 03:13 A Day For The Hunter, A Day For The Prey
16 El Chuchumbé Las Cafeteras 03:27 It's Time
17 Saca La Mascara Debajo del Agua 03:19
18 Poze Lakou Mizik 03:19 Wa Di Yo
19 njoka Mokoomba 03:46
20 New P Ceux Qui Marchent Debout 03:08 The Jackpot
21 Baraat To Nowhere Red Baraat 05:13 Big Talk
22 Let Your Mind Be Free The Soul Rebels 06:35 Let Your Mind Be Free
23 Right On (feat. Ms. Charm Taylor) Galactic 03:31 Into The Deep (Deluxe Edition)
24 Baby C'mon Corey Henry 04:34 Lapeitah
25 Stretch Your Rubber Band The Meters 02:45 Zony Mash
26 Lay Away Nigel Hall 05:58 Ladies & Gentlemen... Nigel Hall
27 The House Always Wins William Bell 02:57 This Is Where I Live