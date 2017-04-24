Joey Alexander Trio 'Soul Dreamer'

Jazz Fest starts on Friday and one of the most anticipated acts in the WWOZ/Zatarain's Jazz Tent this year is young Joey Alexander, a pianist with skills well beyond his years.

Alexander performed at WWOZ's Piano Night in 2015 when he was just 12. He's back in New Orleans for his first appearance at Jazz Fest and we plan to broadcast his performance live from Day 1 on Friday, April 28. His set starts at 4:25p.

For a preview, check out this performance of 'Soul Dreamer' from his latest album, Countdown, last October in New York.

