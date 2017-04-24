New music spotlight: Marcello Benetti

As a composer, Marcello Benetti treats each track with a specific member of his group in mind; each track has at least one instrument of the ensemble more dominant throughout, allowing each track to have its own identity, while still remaining cohesive with the rest of the record. 'Crawling' begins with a classically influenced interplay between the cello and trombone that resolves into this klezmer style clarinet line that builds tension before going into warm, groovy section decorated with electronic keys. Each song keeps the listener guessing where the music will go next, but Benetti does not compose against the listener. While there are chaotic moments filled with trepidation, there are also moments of groove and funk that feel rewarding and bring the music back to earth.
Overall, these diverse tracks successfully keep the listener on their toes by constantly changing throughout the songs. They successfully blend moments of improvised chaos with groovy, melodic sections that mesh nicely while also bringing the music back down to earth. Il Vizio! deserves a close listen in order to fully appreciate the complexities within these compositions.
Il Vizio! is available on CD and mp3 from Louisiana Music Factory, Bandcamp, and Amazon. Marcello Benetti will be celebrating the release of Il Vizio! on May 26, 10p at Café Istanbul (2372 St. Claude Ave).