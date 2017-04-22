Rhythm Room Playlist 04/21/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: April 22nd, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    Grab a handful    Art Jerry Miller    02:08    Stax of Funk Vol.1
2    Come Free Your People    Curtis Mayfield    04:14    Love Is the Place
3    Dipped In The Water (featuring Syleena Thompson)    Syl Johnson    04:27    Back In The Game
4    Too experienced    Bob Andy    03:11    Songbook
5    Congratulations Baby    Doris Duke    02:07    I'm A Loser
6    In A Moment Of Weakness    Johnny Adams    02:33    Heart & Soul
7    03 Helpless    Kim Weston    02:38    Take Me In your Arms
8    03 Glad To See You Walking In    clarence carter    03:02    loneliness and temptation
9    Bring It on up    Loleatta Holloway    02:41    Get Your Lie Straight:A Galaxy Of Funky Soul
10    Victims of the Darkness    Allen Toussaint    03:32    Southern Nights (1972-1978 Warner Brothers, 2017) CD2
11    Brother    Pacific Express    05:01    Township Grooving - Afro Rock, Soul and Fusion from 70s South Africa
12    Expressway To Your Heart    Sandra Feva    03:31    The Need To Be
13    Kitty Sittin' Pretty    Kokomo    04:54    Kokomo
14    Crazy Game    Cymande    04:32    Cymande A Simple Act of Faith
15    Got to Give It Up (Live at The Stage - Miami, Florida, 1981)    Marvin Gaye    08:51    The Prince of Soul (Live)
16    Come Mek We Run    Pablo Moses    09:36    Revolutionary Dream
17    Peloton feat. Gina Walters    Renegade Brass Band    04:02    Totems
18    My World    Lee Fields & The Expressions    03:28    My World
19    La Cadena (Feat Chico Mann)    Professor Wouassa    05:24    Dangerous Koko!
20    Spaceship: Earth feat. Anthony Joseph    Mop Mop    05:59    Lunar Love
21    B4 - SAYIN IT DOIN IT    The Variations    04:06    A woman's blues - Amour
22    Funk Is Ruling My Head    Pitch & Scratch    02:58    Together
23    Cut Me Loose    PUSH    03:39    Retrospective 1987 – 2004. Return of the Rare Groove
24    Love Me Good    Ray Lugos L.e.s Express    03:01    Love Me Good/If It Aint True
25    Rufus-You Got The Love    Rufus Feat. Chaka Khan    04:44    Funk 'N' Soul 1973-76
26    Tramp    The Grits    04:38    The Grits
27    Everybody Plays the Fool (Remastered)    The Main Ingredient    03:23    Bitter Sweet

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Subscribe
Flaming drumsticks
Support the Guardians of the Groove
Sponsor 'OZ
WWOZ
Navy Guardians Tee - $20.00
Shop 'OZ
WWOZ
NOLA Musicians' Recipes
$34.95
More

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.