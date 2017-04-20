5 things to know for 4/21 - 4/27

1) The annual Abita Springs Busker Festival is hitting the north shore on Sunday, April 23 and we'll be there video streaming live from 11:45a-7p. Check out the video streaming schedule.

2) The 20th Annual French Film Festival will be running at the Prytania Theatre from April 21-27. This festival is a showcase of the best in contemporary and classic French cinema, in partnership with the Consulat General de France a la Nouvelle-Orleans and the Prytania Theatre.

3) Record Store Day is Saturday, April 22 and many local shops are hosting special events, in-store performances, and offering deals on vinyl, CDs, and more. Check out the offerings Louisiana Music Factory, Euclid, and Peaches Records.

4) The 9th Ward Festival will also be held Saturday, April 22 at 4215 Urquhart from 2-8p. This year will feature performances by Tank and The Bangas, Mainline, Young Seminole Hunters, and Margie Perez.

5) Baton Rouge is hosting the Louisiana International Film Fest from April 20-23 and a number of films of local interest will be screened, including One Note At A Time. See the trailer below, and catch the whole film at LIFF on April 22 at 4:30p at Cinemark 12 (with additional comments from WWOZ's Sally Young) or April 23 at 5p at Cinemark 15.