Video: Panorama Brass Band in the streets

Published on: February 20th, 2017
Panorama Brass Band hits the streets every Mardi Gras! Flavors of Jamaica and eastern Europe mix with that New Orleans street sound for a lively dance party everywhere near them.
Panorama Brass Band hits the streets every Mardi Gras! Flavors of Jamaica and eastern Europe mix with that New Orleans street sound for a lively dance party everywhere near them.
All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.