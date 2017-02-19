Notes of the Lo-fi

Next up is the band Sausage. For all you Primus fans this was the original incarnation of Primus, formed back in 1984. Les Claypool, Jay Lane(Charlie Hunter,) and Todd Huth(Porch.) The band was short lived as Lane and Huth both left, to be replaced by Tim Alexander and Larry Lalonde. The original three reconvened in 1994 and recorded an album, "Riddles are Abound tonight." The similiarities to Primus cannot be ignored, Les Claypool is a force unto himself, but Sausage sets itself apart with tighter, groove oriented songs, especially with Lane's Drum style. Absent are the odd time signatures and unique changes which are key factors in Primus's sound. Check out their video.
If your here in New Orleans over the next month or so, some great shows coming up.
February 26th, RumpelSTEELskin (featuring members of Naughty Professor and The Revivalists) at Tipitina's. Free
March 6th, Marc Broussard, Anders Osborne, JJ Grey(JJ Grey & Mofro), and Luther Dickinson(North Mississippi All-stars) at the Orpehum.
March 16th, Bryan Ferry at the Saenger theater.
