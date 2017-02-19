Notes of the Lo-fi

What's Happening? Hope everyone is having a good Mardi Gras. My name is Murf Reeves and a I host a show here on WWOZ, the Monday New Orleans music Show. The platform is all things New Orleans, plus Louisiana and a little Mississippi and Texas. New Orleans Music Show is just one facet of my musical interests, so with a built-in place to talk about music I thought about letting you folks know some cool things I am listening to.

Writing about the music, started because I have been helping create some playlists(curate if you will, pinky out) and I have been listening to some great music from all kinds of genres. First off, is a duo, Kinny and Horne. and the Album "Forgetting to Remember." Norwegian producer, Espen Horne, a man whose talents also include fashion designer(Bjork used a creation in one of her videos,) and has recorded under the name Bobby Hughes(check out Lock, Stock and two Smoking Barrels soundtrack.) Horne really hit a groove when he met Canadian born, Jamaican/Native American descent, Caitlin Simpson, or Kinny. A classically trained opera singer, but deep love for reggae and jazz led Kinny to Norway where she eventually hooked up with Horne. The album is a smooth blend of jazz, funk, soul and spoken word, with Kinny's sometimes razor sharp spoken word riding effortlessly upon the grooves laid down by Horne. The album was released in 2005, and you can find it at all the major suspects. Some video links below: