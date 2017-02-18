Rhythm Room Playlist 02/17/17

1 I Am Paradise Alternative Quartet 03:53 We Muzik Vol. 3 Trinidad & Tobago

2 If He Walked Today Arthur Conley 02:31 Kent 358 - Arthur Conley - I'm Living Good 1964 - 1974

3 New World Order Curtis Mayfield 05:38 New World Order

4 01 It's A Man's Man's World Renée Geyer 03:35 It's A Man's Man's World

5 Ebony Eyes Chosen Few 02:58 Club Reggae Vol.4

6 How Many Times Must I Knock Roscoe Robinson 02:46 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 9: Southern Man

7 Love Chain Candi Staton 03:04 Evidence; The Complete Fame Record Masters (disc 2)

8 What You Want (Is What You Get) Lee Dorsey 03:10 Superb Southern Fried Soul, Vol. 10: Trapped By A Thing Called Love

9 HIGHER & HIGHER Esther Phillips 03:51 1976 CAPRICORN PRINCESS (Kudu)

10 More Than I Can Stand Bobby Womack 04:42 The Womack Live (1-9) Safety Zone (10-17)

11 Mona Lisas (And Mad Hatters) Buckshot LeFonque 04:48 Buckshot LeFonque

12 Leave Me Alone Mia Borders 04:01 Fever Dreams

13 The Sweetest Thing Ryan Shaw 03:50 It Gets Better

14 Please Don't Go Stevie Wonder 04:09 Fulfillingsness' First Finale (AF)

15 Private Number Beverley Knight 03:13 Soulsville

16 Seeds Of Life Harlem River Drive Featuring Eddie Palmieri & Jimmy Norman 05:10 What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 2)

17 Nigeria Segun Damisa & The Afro-Beat Crusaders 07:08 Nigeria Dey Cry

18 Boondigga Fat Freddy's Drop 06:01 Dr. Boondigga & The Big BW

19 Afronewave Keziah Jones 03:36 Captain Rugged

20 Delete My Number Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 05:28 Tortured Soul

21 Woman Smarter Calypso Rose 02:52 Far from Home

22 The Treme Shuffle James Andrews 03:27 The Big Time Stuff

23 down by the bayou Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr *** 04:17 The New Sounds Of Mardi Gras II

24 Blame It (On De Music) Rupee 04:19 The Ultimate Soca Gold Collection

25 Hey Pocky Way To Be Continued Brass Band 06:20 Modern Times

26 all aboard atlantic 04:09 Ragga Soca 97 Hits

27 Whoa Donkey Soca 03:40 Soca Explosion

28 you've always got the blues Bobby 'Blue' Bland 04:07 Get On Down With