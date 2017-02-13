Morning Set Playlist 02/13/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: February 13th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    People Get Ready    Reuben Wilson / Bernard 'Pretty' Purdie / Grant Green Jr.    06:13    The Godfathers Of Groove
2    Hickory Wind    Regina Carter    04:37    Southern Comfort
3    Stormy Monday Blues    Johnny 'Hammond' Smith    04:38    The Stinger Meets The Golden T
4    A Song for my Father    Ray Bryant    05:18    Sound Ray
5    The Seed    Malia    04:23    Malawi Blues / Njira
6    take 5 (12" mix)    rico    07:54    wareika dub
7    Let's Stay Together    Jimmy Smith    06:27    Jimmy Smith Live! Root Down
8    Rabothata    The Jazz Clan    06:20    Dedication SGALP1705
9    The Loner    Jean-Luc Ponty    04:30    Electric Connection
10    The Squimp    Chico Hamilton Quintet    01:52    California Cool [Capitol]
11    The Way I Feel    THE THREE SOUNDS    04:16    Today's Sounds
12    Medina    Nebeyu Tesfaye    06:24    Enate
13    50 ways to leave your lover    Tok Tok Tok    03:42    I Wish
14    Snake Rhythm Rock    Ivan Boogaloo Joe Jones    05:29    
15    Across Lobau Boulevard    Nancy Ska Jazz Orchestra    05:06    Anachronisme
16    Girl of My Dreams    NO BS! Brass    03:22    Fight Song: a tribute to Charles Mingus
17    Negus Negast    The Soul Jazz Orchestra    04:43    Rising Sun
18    Big Farm Boy Goes to a Latin City    Ronnie Foster    03:39    On the Avenue
19    The Wheeler Dealer    Lou Donaldson    03:40    Blowing In The Wind '67
20    If You Don't Know Me By Now    Lester Bowie Brass Fantasy    04:15    The Odyssey Of Funk & Popular Music -vol. 1
21    Mercy, mercy, mercy    Monty Alexander    04:37    Monty Meets Sly And Robbie
22    Mama Told Me Not To Come    Maynard Parker    05:03    Midnight Rider
23    02 It's Cheaper To Keep Her    Merl Saunders    05:30    Merl Saunders
24    I Heard Through the Grapevine    Pee Wee Ellis    06:43    Different Rooms
25    Fish This Week    Les McCann    03:11    Fish This Week
26    The Hideout    Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers    05:18    The Hideout
27    People Make The World Go Round    Bill Dickens    06:02    Tha Truth
28    Orlando    Dennis Mpale    09:48    Next Stop ... Soweto Vol. 3: Giants, Ministers and Makers: Jazz in South Africa 1963-1984 '10
29    Smiling Faces Sometimes    Bobbi Humphrey    06:20    Dig This!
30    01 Smokin at Tiffany's    Funk Inc    05:31    Hangin Out - 1973
31    Sharpener    Hackney Colliery Band    02:26    Sharpener
32    Misterioso    St. Petersburg Ska-Jazz Review    05:20    Elephant Riddim
33    Gotta Be Funky    Monk Higgins    04:25    Heavyweight
34    Bambol    New Cool Collective    06:34    Trippin'
35    Moten Swing    Los Elefantes    04:46    Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2

