Morning Set Playlist 02/13/17

1 People Get Ready Reuben Wilson / Bernard 'Pretty' Purdie / Grant Green Jr. 06:13 The Godfathers Of Groove

2 Hickory Wind Regina Carter 04:37 Southern Comfort

3 Stormy Monday Blues Johnny 'Hammond' Smith 04:38 The Stinger Meets The Golden T

4 A Song for my Father Ray Bryant 05:18 Sound Ray

5 The Seed Malia 04:23 Malawi Blues / Njira

6 take 5 (12" mix) rico 07:54 wareika dub

7 Let's Stay Together Jimmy Smith 06:27 Jimmy Smith Live! Root Down

8 Rabothata The Jazz Clan 06:20 Dedication SGALP1705

9 The Loner Jean-Luc Ponty 04:30 Electric Connection

10 The Squimp Chico Hamilton Quintet 01:52 California Cool [Capitol]

11 The Way I Feel THE THREE SOUNDS 04:16 Today's Sounds

12 Medina Nebeyu Tesfaye 06:24 Enate

13 50 ways to leave your lover Tok Tok Tok 03:42 I Wish

14 Snake Rhythm Rock Ivan Boogaloo Joe Jones 05:29

15 Across Lobau Boulevard Nancy Ska Jazz Orchestra 05:06 Anachronisme

16 Girl of My Dreams NO BS! Brass 03:22 Fight Song: a tribute to Charles Mingus

17 Negus Negast The Soul Jazz Orchestra 04:43 Rising Sun

18 Big Farm Boy Goes to a Latin City Ronnie Foster 03:39 On the Avenue

19 The Wheeler Dealer Lou Donaldson 03:40 Blowing In The Wind '67

20 If You Don't Know Me By Now Lester Bowie Brass Fantasy 04:15 The Odyssey Of Funk & Popular Music -vol. 1

21 Mercy, mercy, mercy Monty Alexander 04:37 Monty Meets Sly And Robbie

22 Mama Told Me Not To Come Maynard Parker 05:03 Midnight Rider

23 02 It's Cheaper To Keep Her Merl Saunders 05:30 Merl Saunders

24 I Heard Through the Grapevine Pee Wee Ellis 06:43 Different Rooms

25 Fish This Week Les McCann 03:11 Fish This Week

26 The Hideout Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers 05:18 The Hideout

27 People Make The World Go Round Bill Dickens 06:02 Tha Truth

28 Orlando Dennis Mpale 09:48 Next Stop ... Soweto Vol. 3: Giants, Ministers and Makers: Jazz in South Africa 1963-1984 '10

29 Smiling Faces Sometimes Bobbi Humphrey 06:20 Dig This!

30 01 Smokin at Tiffany's Funk Inc 05:31 Hangin Out - 1973

31 Sharpener Hackney Colliery Band 02:26 Sharpener

32 Misterioso St. Petersburg Ska-Jazz Review 05:20 Elephant Riddim

33 Gotta Be Funky Monk Higgins 04:25 Heavyweight

34 Bambol New Cool Collective 06:34 Trippin'

35 Moten Swing Los Elefantes 04:46 Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2