Rhythm Room playlist 02/10/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: February 11th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    Sing a Simple Song    Tomorrow's Children    03:07    Messin' With Sly: A Tribute to Sly Stone    2017/2/10 22:03:40
2    Good Book    8th Day    04:10    I Gotta Get Home (Can't Let My Baby Get Lonely)    2017/2/10 22:06:59
3    Many Rivers To Cross    The Brand New Heavies    03:33    All About The Funk    2017/2/10 22:10:59
4    Cherry Oh Baby (1971 Version)    Eric Donaldson    03:04    Cherry Oh Baby (The Best Of)    2017/2/10 22:15:59
5    As Long As I Got You    Laura Lee    02:12    The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 (cd 2)    2017/2/10 22:18:58
6    Take The Fifth Amendment    Joe Tex    02:42    Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 14: Don't Mess With My Money    2017/2/10 22:21:05
7    One-Way Ticket    Syl Johnson    02:28    Superb Southern Fried Soul, Vol. 5: Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You    2017/2/10 22:23:25
8    The Jealous Kind    Bettye Swann    03:44    Complete Atlantic 72-76 Recordings '14    2017/2/10 22:25:50
9    The Story of Mr. Pitiful    Charlie Whitehead    02:30    When a Man Cries    2017/2/10 22:29:24
10    Harry Hippie    Bobby Womack    03:55    It's All Over Now    2017/2/10 22:32:54
11    Nobody wants you    brother tyrone    04:48    unreleased    2017/2/10 22:36:37
12    Brother Where Are You    Ralfi Pagan    03:25    El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul    2017/2/10 22:41:21
13    Let It Roll    Leela James    02:46    My Soul    2017/2/10 22:44:35
14    Set The Record Straight    Quiet Elegance    03:58    Superb Southern Fried Soul, Vol. 5: Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You    2017/2/10 22:47:14
15    Love That Girl    Raphael Saadiq    03:05    The Way I See It    2017/2/10 22:51:06
16    Spill The Wine    The Isley Brothers    06:32    Givin' It Back    2017/2/10 22:54:02
17    Deadweight    Sinkane    04:41    Life & Livin' It    2017/2/10 23:02:25
18    02_Heads_Held_High    Izo Fitzroy    04:11    Skyline    2017/2/10 23:07:01
19    11_Weapons_of_Distraction    Thievery Corp.    05:09    The Temple    2017/2/10 23:11:02
20    Ayesama    Ebo Taylor    07:05    Appia Kwa Bridge    2017/2/10 23:16:05
21    Overtime    Youngblood Brass Band    04:17    20 Questions    2017/2/10 23:23:06
22    Everyday A Dream    Menahan Street Band    03:54    The Crossing    2017/2/10 23:27:20
23    Help Me    Lena and the Deep Soul    03:46    Trippin' - EP    2017/2/10 23:33:26
24    Worlds' on a leash    Liquid Soul    04:37    Liquid Soul    2017/2/10 23:36:32
25    Bootzilla    Bootsy's Rubber Band    05:42    Bootsy? Player Of The Year    2017/2/10 23:41:30
26    Baby Baby    Sonny Knight & The Lakers    03:11    I'm Still Here    2017/2/10 23:47:02
27    (Loose Booty) Is a Real Thing    Everyday People    04:07    Eccentric Soul: Omnibus (2012, Numero Group)    2017/2/10 23:50:11
28    Chuck Baby    Chuck Brown    03:58    Wèr'e about the business    2017/2/10 23:54:15
29    I'd Rather Go Blind    Dojo Cuts feat. Roxie Ray    03:08    Take From Me    2017/2/10 23:59:21

