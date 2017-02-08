New Orleans Tornado Relief Efforts

If you are in need of assistance or would like to help following the devastating tornadoes that struck New Orleans on Tuesday, February 7, here is a list of resources:

Resources for assistance:

- Temporary shelter available at the Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd). The city's health department, the Red Cross, the fire department and Catholic Charities will be there to assist anyone in need.

- The Red Cross, in partnership with other service providers, will be on site at Joe Brown Park to take initial assessments for short term and long term housing needs.

- Entergy expects to have power restored for New Orleans East customers by February 12.

- Public transit service in New Orleans East is interrupted. Please check norta.com for latest.

- More updates available at nola.gov.

- What to do if your property was damaged

- Federal Transitional Sheltering Assistance program extended to March 11

Resources to assist:

- Second Harvest: delivering emergency meals to HOPE the Food Pantry in New Orleans East

- United Way Tornado Relief Fund

- Greater New Orleans Foundation Relief Fund

- - Fox8 has teamed up with The Salvation Army and The Greater New Orleans Foundation to solicit donations

We will update this list over the next week, as well. If you have a resource you would like to see on our list, please email it to carrie@wwoz.org.

Last Updated: February 9, 2017