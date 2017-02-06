Meet our new Thursday New Orleans Music Show host

Welcome to our new Thursday New Orleans Music Show host, Michael Dominici! The New Orleans Music Show airs every weekday 11a-2p. Michael has volunteered at WWOZ since 1996 and is pleased to bring his knowledge of local music to the airwaves of WWOZ in a new regular time slot.

"I try to bring as much diversity and representation of the many facets of the New Orleans and regional music scenes as possible," Michael says. He has a long background in Louisiana radio. He began his on-air presence at KLSU in Baton Rouge in 1986 and quickly realized the power of media and the important role it plays regarding social justice and shaping people's lives and perceptions during the politically charged Parental Advisory sticker-effort launched during that time by Tipper Gore and the Parents Music Resource Center. Michael will continue to bring many types of music, voices, and perspectives to the airwaves during the New Orleans Music Show.

Listen in! His second show in this time slot will be Thursday, February 9 starting at 11a. You can also catch him (and all other shows) on our 2-week archive.