Rhythm Room Playlist 02/03/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: February 4th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    01_Here_I_Come    Izo Fitzroy    05:13    advance single    2017/2/3 21:52:03
2    Once Around The Park    5ive Style    02:16    5ive Style    2017/2/3 22:02:58
3    Sin Was The Blame    Wilson Pickett    04:04    Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend    2017/2/3 22:05:23
4    Sinnerman    Iyeoka    06:04    Gold    2017/2/3 22:09:10
5    Cowboys To Girls    The Intruders    02:38    Philly Sound 1: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976)    2017/2/3 22:15:39
6    I'm Not A King    Winston Francis    03:47    Sweet Rock Steady    2017/2/3 22:18:10
7    When the Party's Over    Allen Toussaint    02:46    Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend    2017/2/3 22:21:46
8    I'm Losing The Feeling    Gwen Mccrae    02:35    Lost Soul, Vol. 3 (LP 1982 Stereo)    2017/2/3 22:24:11
9    Hand Me The Key    Jessie Hill    02:53    Naturally    2017/2/3 22:26:44
10    it sure was fun    doris duke    02:43    45    2017/2/3 22:29:31
11    Lonely Town, Lonely Street    Bill Withers    03:41    Still Bill    2017/2/3 22:33:04
12    Use Me    Esther Phillips    03:53    Alone Again, Naturally    2017/2/3 22:36:33
13    18 For 20 Years    Black Merda    05:12    Force of Nature    2017/2/3 22:40:18
14    Concrete Reservation    Syl Johnson    03:13    Numero's Eccentric Soul Review: Park West, Chicago April 4, 2009    2017/2/3 22:45:25
15    Something In The Air/The Revolution Will Not Be Televised    Labelle    05:59    Pressure Cookin'    2017/2/3 22:48:31
16    Everybody Turn Rasta    Cymande    03:24    Cymande A Simple Act of Faith    2017/2/3 22:54:25
17    Just Beyond    Riot    04:10    Riot    2017/2/3 22:57:41
18    Deliver    Material    05:53    Seven Souls    2017/2/3 23:03:35
19    Me And The Devil    Gil Scott-Heron    03:34    I'm New Here    2017/2/3 23:09:11
20    Neckbone    Anthony Joseph    04:14    Caribbean Roots    2017/2/3 23:12:38
21    Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor)    Professor Wouassa    08:26    Dangerous Koko!    2017/2/3 23:16:44
22    Culture in the Ghetto    The Soul Rebels    04:59    Let Your Mind Be Free    2017/2/3 23:25:01
23    Jive Talkin'    Rufus & Chaka Khan    03:36    Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan    2017/2/3 23:30:55
24    (I got) So much trouble in my    Sir JOE Quaterman and Free Soul    06:19    Sir JOE Quaterman and Free Soul    2017/2/3 23:34:21
25    Determination    Osaka Monaurail    04:26    Riptide    2017/2/3 23:40:32
26    Bearings Straight- Pts. I & II    Roger & The Human Body    06:58    Introducing Roger    2017/2/3 23:44:55
27    While I Got Me Microphone    Kokolo    04:14    Love International    2017/2/3 23:48:39
28    Deuce & Quarter    N.P.G.    03:20    Goldnigga    2017/2/3 23:52:43
29    All Because Of A Woman    Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes    05:31    To Be True '75    2017/2/3 23:56:59

