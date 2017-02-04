Rhythm Room Playlist 02/03/17

1 01_Here_I_Come Izo Fitzroy 05:13 advance single 2017/2/3 21:52:03

2 Once Around The Park 5ive Style 02:16 5ive Style 2017/2/3 22:02:58

3 Sin Was The Blame Wilson Pickett 04:04 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend 2017/2/3 22:05:23

4 Sinnerman Iyeoka 06:04 Gold 2017/2/3 22:09:10

5 Cowboys To Girls The Intruders 02:38 Philly Sound 1: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976) 2017/2/3 22:15:39

6 I'm Not A King Winston Francis 03:47 Sweet Rock Steady 2017/2/3 22:18:10

7 When the Party's Over Allen Toussaint 02:46 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend 2017/2/3 22:21:46

8 I'm Losing The Feeling Gwen Mccrae 02:35 Lost Soul, Vol. 3 (LP 1982 Stereo) 2017/2/3 22:24:11

9 Hand Me The Key Jessie Hill 02:53 Naturally 2017/2/3 22:26:44

10 it sure was fun doris duke 02:43 45 2017/2/3 22:29:31

11 Lonely Town, Lonely Street Bill Withers 03:41 Still Bill 2017/2/3 22:33:04

12 Use Me Esther Phillips 03:53 Alone Again, Naturally 2017/2/3 22:36:33

13 18 For 20 Years Black Merda 05:12 Force of Nature 2017/2/3 22:40:18

14 Concrete Reservation Syl Johnson 03:13 Numero's Eccentric Soul Review: Park West, Chicago April 4, 2009 2017/2/3 22:45:25

15 Something In The Air/The Revolution Will Not Be Televised Labelle 05:59 Pressure Cookin' 2017/2/3 22:48:31

16 Everybody Turn Rasta Cymande 03:24 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith 2017/2/3 22:54:25

17 Just Beyond Riot 04:10 Riot 2017/2/3 22:57:41

18 Deliver Material 05:53 Seven Souls 2017/2/3 23:03:35

19 Me And The Devil Gil Scott-Heron 03:34 I'm New Here 2017/2/3 23:09:11

20 Neckbone Anthony Joseph 04:14 Caribbean Roots 2017/2/3 23:12:38

21 Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor) Professor Wouassa 08:26 Dangerous Koko! 2017/2/3 23:16:44

22 Culture in the Ghetto The Soul Rebels 04:59 Let Your Mind Be Free 2017/2/3 23:25:01

23 Jive Talkin' Rufus & Chaka Khan 03:36 Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan 2017/2/3 23:30:55

24 (I got) So much trouble in my Sir JOE Quaterman and Free Soul 06:19 Sir JOE Quaterman and Free Soul 2017/2/3 23:34:21

25 Determination Osaka Monaurail 04:26 Riptide 2017/2/3 23:40:32

26 Bearings Straight- Pts. I & II Roger & The Human Body 06:58 Introducing Roger 2017/2/3 23:44:55

27 While I Got Me Microphone Kokolo 04:14 Love International 2017/2/3 23:48:39

28 Deuce & Quarter N.P.G. 03:20 Goldnigga 2017/2/3 23:52:43

29 All Because Of A Woman Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 05:31 To Be True '75 2017/2/3 23:56:59