Rhythm Room Playlist 01/28/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 28th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    Soul Food    Alpheus    03:11    Good Prevails    2017/1/27 22:00:54
2    Building Up    Al Green    03:10    Going Away    2017/1/27 22:04:21
3    You Will Be Moved    Mavis Staples    04:13    1-800-New-Funk    2017/1/27 22:07:20
4    Crazy Love    Nolan Porter    02:55    Nolan (1972)    2017/1/27 22:12:02
5    Id Rather Be Lonely    Marcia Griffiths    02:36    Sweet Bitter Love    2017/1/27 22:14:53
6    Raise Your Hand    Eddie Floyd    02:24    Knock On Wood    2017/1/27 22:17:24
7    Slipped, Tripped and Fell In Love    Ann Peebles    02:30    St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 1    2017/1/27 22:19:39
8    You Make a New Man Out of Me    Johnny Adams    02:56    New Orleans Funk 4: Voodoo Fire in New Orleans 1951-75 (Soul Jazz 2016)    2017/1/27 22:22:03
9    Chokin' Kind    Sandra Feva    03:23    Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 1: Love Doctor    2017/1/27 22:24:49
10    Take Care Of Your Homework    Johnnie Taylor    02:41    Lifetime: A Retrospective 1956-1999 - [Disc 2 of 3]    2017/1/27 22:28:08
11    The Underground (Demo 1970)    Curtis Mayfield    03:14    Superfly (2CD Special Edition)    2017/1/27 22:32:05
12    Going Down Slowly    The Pointer Sisters    07:51    Steppin'    2017/1/27 22:35:13
13    brothers & sisters (first version)    milton wright    04:20    complete friends and buddies    2017/1/27 22:43:03
14    Mean Streets    MANDRILL    04:01    We Are One    2017/1/27 22:47:07
15    There's a Riot Going On    Monophonics    03:55    In Your Brain    2017/1/27 22:50:57
16    Summertime Blues    The Lebron Brothers    04:44    Psychedelic Goes Latin    2017/1/27 22:54:45
17    The War    The New Power Generation    25:20    The New Power Generation In The War    2017/1/27 23:01:23
18    Life Feat. Linda Bloemhard    Aiff    05:26    Afro Soul System    2017/1/27 23:24:48
19    Gumbo Ya Ya    Speedometer    02:40    Downtown Funk 74    2017/1/27 23:30:52
20    The Jugglers    Average White Band    04:35    Show Your Hand    2017/1/27 23:33:30
21    Hole in my Pocket Featuring Fallon Williams    Cookin on 3 Burners    03:43    Soul Messin    2017/1/27 23:37:55
22    C'Mon Children    Earth, Wind & Fire    03:22    Earth, Wind & Fire    2017/1/27 23:41:30
23    You Gotta Push    Jody Gayles    02:52    I'm A Good Woman: Funk Classics From Sassy Soul Sisters    2017/1/27 23:44:33
24    Here Come the Girls feat. Flomega    Lefties Soul Connection    03:35    Have Love Will Travel    2017/1/27 23:47:15
25    Holding Strong    Randa And The Soul Kingdom    03:37    Randa And The Soul Kingdom    2017/1/27 23:50:45
26    Ain't It Funky Now    James Brown    05:37    Love Power Peace - Live At The Olympia, Paris, 1971    2017/1/27 23:54:09
27    Chained and Bound    Otis Redding    02:39    The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads    2017/1/28 00:01:03

