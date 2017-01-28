Rhythm Room Playlist 01/28/17

1 Soul Food Alpheus 03:11 Good Prevails 2017/1/27 22:00:54

2 Building Up Al Green 03:10 Going Away 2017/1/27 22:04:21

3 You Will Be Moved Mavis Staples 04:13 1-800-New-Funk 2017/1/27 22:07:20

4 Crazy Love Nolan Porter 02:55 Nolan (1972) 2017/1/27 22:12:02

5 Id Rather Be Lonely Marcia Griffiths 02:36 Sweet Bitter Love 2017/1/27 22:14:53

6 Raise Your Hand Eddie Floyd 02:24 Knock On Wood 2017/1/27 22:17:24

7 Slipped, Tripped and Fell In Love Ann Peebles 02:30 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 1 2017/1/27 22:19:39

8 You Make a New Man Out of Me Johnny Adams 02:56 New Orleans Funk 4: Voodoo Fire in New Orleans 1951-75 (Soul Jazz 2016) 2017/1/27 22:22:03

9 Chokin' Kind Sandra Feva 03:23 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 1: Love Doctor 2017/1/27 22:24:49

10 Take Care Of Your Homework Johnnie Taylor 02:41 Lifetime: A Retrospective 1956-1999 - [Disc 2 of 3] 2017/1/27 22:28:08

11 The Underground (Demo 1970) Curtis Mayfield 03:14 Superfly (2CD Special Edition) 2017/1/27 22:32:05

12 Going Down Slowly The Pointer Sisters 07:51 Steppin' 2017/1/27 22:35:13

13 brothers & sisters (first version) milton wright 04:20 complete friends and buddies 2017/1/27 22:43:03

14 Mean Streets MANDRILL 04:01 We Are One 2017/1/27 22:47:07

15 There's a Riot Going On Monophonics 03:55 In Your Brain 2017/1/27 22:50:57

16 Summertime Blues The Lebron Brothers 04:44 Psychedelic Goes Latin 2017/1/27 22:54:45

17 The War The New Power Generation 25:20 The New Power Generation In The War 2017/1/27 23:01:23

18 Life Feat. Linda Bloemhard Aiff 05:26 Afro Soul System 2017/1/27 23:24:48

19 Gumbo Ya Ya Speedometer 02:40 Downtown Funk 74 2017/1/27 23:30:52

20 The Jugglers Average White Band 04:35 Show Your Hand 2017/1/27 23:33:30

21 Hole in my Pocket Featuring Fallon Williams Cookin on 3 Burners 03:43 Soul Messin 2017/1/27 23:37:55

22 C'Mon Children Earth, Wind & Fire 03:22 Earth, Wind & Fire 2017/1/27 23:41:30

23 You Gotta Push Jody Gayles 02:52 I'm A Good Woman: Funk Classics From Sassy Soul Sisters 2017/1/27 23:44:33

24 Here Come the Girls feat. Flomega Lefties Soul Connection 03:35 Have Love Will Travel 2017/1/27 23:47:15

25 Holding Strong Randa And The Soul Kingdom 03:37 Randa And The Soul Kingdom 2017/1/27 23:50:45

26 Ain't It Funky Now James Brown 05:37 Love Power Peace - Live At The Olympia, Paris, 1971 2017/1/27 23:54:09

27 Chained and Bound Otis Redding 02:39 The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads 2017/1/28 00:01:03