5 things to know for 1/27-2/2

1) The lineup for Jazz Fest is out! This year's festival will take place the weekends of April 28-30 and May 4-7. Stevie Wonder returns, plus performances from Dr. John, Aaron Neville, Irma Thomas, Galactic, Jon Cleary, a special series featuring Cuban artists, and MANY more fantastic acts. WWOZ will be broadcasting live from the Fairgrounds both weekends! Looking forward to seeing all of our Brass Passers in the 'OZ Hospitality Tent again this year.

2) French Quarter Fest also released their lineup earlier this week. Check out this local performance-heavy festival's lineup here. This year's performers include Aaron Neville, Irma Thomas, Ellis Marsalis, and more than a hundred more. WWOZ will also be broadcasting live from this festival!

3) Two events hit the streets this Sunday in the noon hour as The Winning Team's second line parade rolls from AL Davis Park at noon and The Chosen Few present a Traditional Jazz Cultural Parade starting from the corner of Orleans and Moss Avenues at 12:30p. Get all the info from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

4) The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents another free concert this weekend as Marcus Roberts & the Modern Jazz Generation comes to the Jazz & Heritage Center on Saturday, January 28 for a 90-minute performance starting at 8p. Lots more going on, too-- get the full list from our Livewire Music Calendar.

5) WGNO released a feature this week on the story behind the new Mahalia Jackson album, Moving On Up A Little Higher. Check out more about the decades-long work uncovering rare tracks and restoration efforts that brought this remarkable album to fruition.