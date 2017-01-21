Soul Power 01/21/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 21st, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    Staxx Of Gold    African Music Machine    08:17    African Music Machine    
2    I'm Thankful (Part 1)    Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra    04:03    I'm Thankful    
3    Move on Up    The Dynamics    05:59    Version Excursions    
4    My Place    Soopasoul    05:23    Twin Stix    
5    06.Stool Pigeon    Kid Creole    05:04    12"    
6    It's Just Begun    The Jimmy Castor Bunch    03:44    The Everything Man: The Best of the Jimmy Castor Bunch    
7    Free Me    Joss Stone    03:54    Colour Me Free!    
8    Because Of Money    3Rd Generation Band    05:55    Africa 100    
9    All We Want Is Go-Go    AM-FM    06:21    Straight Outta Washington D.C. (The Go Go Party)    
10    I Blew Up The United States    Was (Not Was)    03:51    Are You Okay?    
11    Chick A Boom    The Pazant Bros    03:06    Super Breaks    
12    Under the Influence (Jes Grew)    Axiom Funk    05:44    Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]    
13    All Star Funk feat. Lady Miss Kier & Can 7    Bootsy Collins    05:38    Play With Bootsy    
14    We Won't Stop    Brand New Heavies, The    04:09    Get Used To It [bonus Tracks]    
15    Cum 'Round (Parts I & II)    Foley    05:23    7 Years Ago...Directions In Smart-Alec Music    
16    Livin In America    Fred Wesley    04:52    Let It Flow    
17    It's A New Day    Kokolo    03:01    Heavy Hustling    
18    Big Payback    Martha High    06:37    Its High Time    
19    City Dump    Dyke & The Blazers    03:05    Funky Broadway    
20    Funk The Rich (Album Mix)    Malente feat. Richard Kim    03:26    No Risk No Funk    
21    Who's Gonna Take The Weight    The Haggis Horns    05:48    Hot Damn!    
22    Fire    The Impellers    02:37    Robot Legs    
23    the jam    Graham Central Station    08:14    The Larry Graham & Graham Central Station Anthology Disc 1    

