Rhythm Room Playlist 01/20/16

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 21st, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1    She Breaks    Booker T. Jones    04:22    Potato Hole    2017/1/20 22:02:56
2    Little Light    The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers    03:23    Heavenly Fire '15    2017/1/20 22:07:37
3    I Ain't Raisin' No Sand    Staple Singers    06:30    Be What You Are    2017/1/20 22:10:24
4    Push Come To Shove    Freddie McGregor    03:40    Ras Reggae Box Set    2017/1/20 22:17:47
5    Cry To Me    Candi Staton    04:26    His Hands '06    2017/1/20 22:21:16
6    Sho Nuff You Can (You Can Count On Me)    Obrey Wilson    03:23    Lost Soul, Vol. 3 (LP 1982 Stereo)    2017/1/20 22:25:29
7    Pick'Um Up, Put'Um Down    Frederick Knight    03:30    I've Been Lonely For So Long    2017/1/20 22:28:43
8    They Crowned an Idiot King    Swamp Dogg    03:56    Resurrection    2017/1/20 22:33:29
9    Revolutionary Step    Pablo Moses    04:37    The Revolutionary Years (1975-1983)    2017/1/20 22:37:16
10    Right On For The Darkness    Willy Wright    03:18    Funk Cargo    2017/1/20 22:41:46
11    Sugar In My Soul    Mia Borders    04:26    Fever Dreams    2017/1/20 22:44:56
12    Old Songs    Betty Wright & The Roots    05:40    Betty Wright: The Movie    2017/1/20 22:49:06
13    Just A Little Bit Of Love    Curtis Mayfield    05:28    New World Order    2017/1/20 22:54:42
14    Idle Hands    Harlem River Drive    08:24    Harlem River Drive    2017/1/20 23:01:20
15    Bones    Fat Freddy's Drop    07:32    Blackbird    2017/1/20 23:09:41
16    So Sue Us (Radio Edit)    Lakuta    03:38    So Sue Us EP    2017/1/20 23:17:07
17    The Fixer    Brass Knuckle Brass Band    03:19    Split Lip    2017/1/20 23:20:43
18    La Plata (Feat. Nidia Gongora)    Quantic    04:46    Magnetica    2017/1/20 23:23:56
19    High On Your Love    Kings Go Forth    04:14    The Outsiders Are Back    2017/1/20 23:28:38
20    Right On    Brand New Heavies, The    04:06    Get Used To It [bonus Tracks]    2017/1/20 23:33:53
21    Too Heavy for the Levee    Speedometer    02:20    Downtown Funk 74    2017/1/20 23:37:57
22    What U Need    ThunderSOUL Orchestra    03:34    528-0728    2017/1/20 23:40:14
23    Everybody Has Some Dues To Pay (Pts. I & II)    Little Beaver    04:20    Saadia Records Story:Good Things    2017/1/20 23:43:46
24    Soul Pop    Mauri Baily    02:45    Soul Fire Up From The Vaults V    2017/1/20 23:48:00
25    Riders on the storm    Nils Landgren Funk Unit    05:07    FONK DA WORLD    2017/1/20 23:50:41
26    Have You Seen Her    The Chi-Lites    05:13    For God's Sake Give More Power To The People    2017/1/20 23:56:49

