5 things to know for 1/20-1/26

1) The 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup is due out any day now and our Brass Passes, WWOZ's transferable 7-day access pass to the festival, are selling fast! Learn more about the amenities the WWOZ Brass Pass provides to its holders or get one now at our Brass Pass page. Jazz Fest 2017 will be held April 28 - May 7.

2) The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is hosting a closing reception for the "Preserving Second Line Culture: Photography Exhibition" on Thursday, January 26 from 6-8p. The event will take place at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation Gallery, located at 1205 N. Rampart St. Get more info about the vivid exhibition here.

3) Ladies of Unity are stepping out on Sunday at noon for their 6th annual second line parade! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

4) OffBeat hosted their annual "Best of the Beat" Awards on Thursday, January 20 and there were some notable winners. Album of the Year went to Allen Toussaint, posthumously, and The Revivalists won Artist of the Year. Soul Brass Band, led by our Wednesday New Orleans Music Show host Derrick Freeman, won Best Emerging Artist. Check out the full list of winners at Offbeat's website.

5) Two local artists near and dear to our hearts announced cancer diagnoses this week. Henry Butler is seeking treatment in Germany and will continue to perform. Guitar Lightnin' Lee is battling Stage 3 lung cancer. Find out more about each artist's plans and how you can show your support at the links.