Class Got Brass 2026

Published on: April 1st, 2026

906 Class Got Brass Beginners' Category 2026 winners Homer Plessy Community School [Photo by Demian Roberts]

Class Got Brass Beginners' Category 2026 winners Homer Plessy Community School [Photo by Demian Roberts]
Class Got Brass Beginners' Category 2026 winners Homer Plessy Community School [Photo by Demian Roberts]

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's annual Class Got Brass competition was held last Saturday amidst Congo Square Rhythms Fest inside Armstrong Park! The future of New Orleans music is bright because these kids sounded (and looked!) great.

Louisiana middle and high schools competed in a second line-style parade with a New Orleans-style brass ensemble of up to 12 members for a select group of celebrity judges, including WWOZ's Leslie Cooper and Craig Klein. The competition featured both beginner and advanced categories.

This year's winners:

Advanced

1st place: Edna Karr High School
2nd place: Abramson Sci Academy
3rd place: Covington High School

Beginners

1st place: Homer Plessy Community School
2nd place: Alice M. Harte Charter School
3rd place: Fannie C. Williams Charter School

All competing schools received at least $1,000 towards musical programs courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, with the top three in each category receiving substantially more. For more details on this fun and important competition, see classgotbrass.com.

Topic tags: 
Education, Photography
Related show host(s): 
DJ Sparky
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