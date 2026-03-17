Photos: Super Sunday 2026

Scenes from Uptown Super Sunday on March 15, 2026! The Mardi Gras Indians were out on the streets to show their amazing art, accompanied by Baby Dolls, second line dancers, and brass bands. This annual event is centered around A.L. Davis Park at the corner of Washington Ave. and LaSalle. Super Sunday is an annual gathering of Mardi Gras Indian tribes celebrating their heritage and culture in a magnificent display of hand-sewn suits, singing, dancing and chanting. The festival is free and open to the public. Special thanks to our photographers Indi the Doll and Ira Sockowitz for capturing these shots.