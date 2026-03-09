Spring 2026 Wednesday at the Square

YLC's free Wednesday at the Square concert series returns this spring! YLC Wednesday at the Square is a free concert series in the heart of New Orleans Central Business District. Proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Young Leadership Council’s community projects, designed not only to improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area but also to foster leadership skills in young professionals. Concerts take place each Wednesday, 5-8pm.

SCHEDULE:

March 11: Big Sam's Funky Nation w/Zahria Sims Collective

March 18: Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen w/Electric Ramble

March 25: Bonerama w/Bon Bon Vivant

April 1: Jelly Joseph f/Nigel Hall w/Ashton Hines & the Big Easy Brawlers

April 8: Flow Tribe f/Alfred Banks w/Zita

April 15: Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet w/River Eckert

April 22: Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers w/Kings of Brass

April 29: Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers w/La Tran-K Band

May 6: Brass-A-Holics w/Justin Garner

Full details at ylcwats.com!