Spring 2026 Wednesday at the Square

YLC's free Wednesday at the Square concert series returns this spring! YLC Wednesday at the Square is a free concert series in the heart of New Orleans Central Business District. Proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Young Leadership Council’s community projects, designed not only to improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area but also to foster leadership skills in young professionals. Concerts take place each Wednesday, 5-8pm.
SCHEDULE:
March 11: Big Sam's Funky Nation w/Zahria Sims Collective
March 18: Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen w/Electric Ramble
March 25: Bonerama w/Bon Bon Vivant
April 1: Jelly Joseph f/Nigel Hall w/Ashton Hines & the Big Easy Brawlers
April 8: Flow Tribe f/Alfred Banks w/Zita
April 15: Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet w/River Eckert
April 22: Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers w/Kings of Brass
April 29: Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers w/La Tran-K Band
May 6: Brass-A-Holics w/Justin Garner
Full details at ylcwats.com!