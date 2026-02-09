French Quarter Fest 2026

This year's French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron will take place April 16-19, 2026! French Quarter Fest is the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture. The festival takes place across venues and stages in the French Quarter of New Orleans, and invites locals and visitors to reconnect with the flavors of regional cuisine from dozens of local restaurants and 300+ Louisiana acts on stages throughout the French Quarter. The festival will operate from 11am-8pm each day, kicking off with the traditional opening parade at 10am on Thursday, April 16.

2026 is shaping up to be a year of exciting growth for French Quarter Fest with more music, more flavor, and even more ways to experience everything you love. As the festival and the city continues to invest in the future of the French Quarter, this year brings thoughtful updates designed to make the experience even better while still honoring the historic neighborhood at the heart of it all, including:

A New Riverfront Festival Site

This year, the festival expands along the Mississippi River with a new site in Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park at Governor Nicholls Wharf. Guests can enter from the riverfront or access the park at the foot of Esplanade Avenue, near the French Market and the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

More Music, More Days

Music fans can expect more live performances than ever and several stages will appear in new locations this year. The Pan-American Life Insurance Group Stage relocates to Governor Nicholls and expands to feature four full days of music.

The Jack Daniel’s Stage heads downriver to Governor Nicholls with a dance-ready lineup featuring Cupid & the Dance Party Express, Irma Thomas, and Big Freedia.

Due to construction at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, the Louisiana Fish Fry Stage will temporarily move to the riverfront in front of the Audubon Aquarium. Also expanding to four days, this stage becomes a high energy hub, bringing together top New Orleans brass bands and DJ talent on one stage. Expect sets from bounce favorite DJ Poppa and powerhouse brass performances from the Big 6 Brass Band.

The New Orleans Jazz Museum remains a key festival location, hosting programming Friday through Sunday, including performances at the Loyola University Esplanade in the Shade Stage and the Songwriter Stage.

The House of Blues Voodoo Garden Stage expands the festival’s music offerings with four full days of programming, plus a special Thursday night FQF After Dark show at the iconic venue. If you’re VIP, stop by the House of Blues Fest Family VIP Lounge in Jax Brewery Lot throughout the weekend!

French Quarter Festival 5K

On Saturday, April 18, the festival introduces its inaugural 5K run through the French Quarter, combining fitness, culture, and community celebration. Registration is open now!

This year’s poster, pictured here, was designed by local artist Anne Lipscomb, "reflects the energy, diversity, and spirit of the festival and the city it calls home."

Check frenchquarterfest.org for all the most up-to-date information!